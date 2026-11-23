ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group concluded its participation in the Al Ain Book Festival 2026 by showcasing its latest research publications and interactive digital experiences through TRENDS Al Ain and TRENDS Research & Advisory. The participation highlighted the integration of the five institutional entities under the TRENDS Group umbrella.

Cybersecurity featured prominently in the pavilion’s knowledge programme through a dialogue with Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government. The discussion explored digital threats and the UAE’s experience in protecting its cyberspace. The festival also featured the book Hybrid Wars After the War: The UAE as a Model.

Researcher Issa Ali Al Manaei signed his publication, Data Centre Security Amid Hybrid Threats, which examines the challenges of protecting digital infrastructure and ensuring service continuity. Professor Saif Al Sayegh presented his book Zayed’s Achievements Beneath the Earth, which documents the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in harnessing natural resources to achieve sustainable development.

The participation reaffirmed TRENDS’ commitment to connecting research with societal issues and anticipating future challenges through discussions on security, technology, strategic transformations and sustainability.