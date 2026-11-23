ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality is preparing to organise major celebrations marking the 55th Eid Al Etihad, featuring performances by several prominent singers over six days across six different areas. The celebrations will feature a programme of community and entertainment activities. Events at all locations will run daily from 17:00 to 23:00.

The celebrations will be held in Mohammed bin Zayed City, Madinat Al Riyadh and Al Rahba on 27th, 28th and 29th November, and in Khalifa City, Al Shamkha City and Al Falah City on 1st, 2nd and 3rd December.

More than 200 productive families, youth entrepreneurs and People of Determination will participate. The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an will also showcase several projects from its “My Family Innovates” initiative.

Eng. Hussein Mohsen Al Saeedi, Acting Executive Director of the Sub-Municipal Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi City Municipality, affirmed that organising the celebrations across six areas reflects the municipality’s commitment to broadening community participation and strengthening social and family bonds. He said this aligns with the “Year of the Family” and reflects that the UAE is a nation for everyone. He added that the municipality is committed to ensuring that the celebrations extend beyond entertainment activities to support local enterprises, enhance quality of life and support sustainable development.

The celebrations will feature concerts, entertainment performances, a Heritage Zone and a productive family market, as well as a children’s cinema, arcade games for children and young people, arts and crafts workshops and food trucks.

At all celebration sites, the municipality has arranged facilities for visitors’ comfort, including parking spaces, designated prayer areas and ambulance services. It invites community members and families to attend the celebrations and take part in the activities, strengthening the values of national belonging and cohesion.