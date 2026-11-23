BRUSSELS, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Irregular border crossings into the European Union (EU) fell 29 percent in the first ten months of 2026, although crossings on the Western African route surged in October.

Preliminary data released by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) show nearly 110,000 crossings were detected between January and October. The figures count detections, not individuals, as one person may cross multiple times.

The Central Mediterranean experienced the steepest decline, falling 55 percent to around 26,600 arrivals.

The Western Mediterranean was the only major route to record growth over ten months, rising 21 percent to approximately 19,700 detections.

Frontex warned of the continued risks associated with migration by sea.