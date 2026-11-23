DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- SIG International (DIFC) Limited, a subsidiary of US-based Strategic Investment Group, which manages in excess of US$35 billion in discretionary assets, has been granted a Prudential Category 4 Regulatory Licence by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to operate from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Founded in 1987 and based in Arlington, Virginia, Strategic Investment Group provides outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services for endowments, foundations, pension funds, healthcare systems and family offices.

Khurram A. Mirza has been appointed Senior Executive Officer of SIG International (DIFC) Limited. He brings three decades of investment experience across London and the Gulf, having previously served as Chief Investment Officer of the company managing the pension funds of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Prior to that, he worked at alternative asset manager Investcorp Bank in Bahrain.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, said: "We congratulate Strategic Investment Group on securing its license to operate from DIFC. As an investment partner to endowments, foundations, pension funds and family offices, the firm's regulated presence here reflects a structural shift in how global institutional investors engage with the region: on the ground, alongside the capital they serve. With more than 600 wealth and asset management firms, DIFC offers direct access to the region's sovereign, pension and family capital."

“Strategic has partnered with investors in this region for more than thirty years,” said Nikki Kraus, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Investment Group. “Establishing a regulated presence in Dubai demonstrates our commitment to the region under a regulatory framework they know and trust.”