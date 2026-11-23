ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority is set to host the 52nd General Assembly meeting of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) on Tuesday at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. Heads and directors of member news agencies will discuss the federation’s development priorities, ways to strengthen the presence of Arab media and how to keep pace with changes in the news industry.

Participants will review the federation’s roadmap for 2026–2030, a proposal to develop its training institute and expand its regional and international role, and training programmes for 2027. They will also discuss projects to develop editorial standards and strengthen cooperation among member agencies.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority and President of FANA, said, “The UAE is hosting this meeting as part of its commitment to supporting joint Arab media work and enhancing the stature of Arab media institutions. We hope the meeting will help the federation serve its members more effectively and give Arab news agencies a stronger presence and greater influence among Arab and international audiences.”

He added, “News agencies derive their standing from their credibility and their ability to report information from original sources while providing the context audiences need. As the ways people access content change, we have a growing responsibility to maintain that trust, broaden access to reliable news and share with the world the changes our societies are undergoing and the experiences of our communities.”

Al Shehhi stressed the importance of strengthening news agencies’ ability to counter misinformation and using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve news reporting. He called for transparency in the use of AI and emphasised that journalists remain responsible for verification and editorial decisions.