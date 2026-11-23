AJMAN, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University's Caruso School of Law to jointly deliver “Mediating the Litigated Case,” a specialised bilingual executive programme in mediation and dispute resolution for the first time in the Middle East.

The collaboration aims to develop legal professionals' practical skills and strengthen dispute resolution capabilities in response to the UAE's evolving legal and business environment.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Khaled Assaleh, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Ajman University, on behalf of the University, and David P. Dowling, Judge Danny Weinstein Managing Director of the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution.

Scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2027, and jointly delivered by Ajman University Executive Education (AUEE) and the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution, with faculty from both institutions teaching together in person, the five-day intensive program will cover conflict and negotiation fundamentals, practical mediation techniques, UAE law and practice, and an assessed mediation simulation.

Designed for legal and judicial professionals, in-house counsel, legal affairs teams, corporate leaders, government officials, and professionals in public and private sector organisations with legal departments, the program will accommodate cohorts of 20 to 25 participants to facilitate hands-on learning and individual coaching.

The programme will draw on the Straus Institute's international academic and professional expertise and Ajman University's understanding of the local legal and commercial environment. Delivered bilingually in Arabic and English, the program will bring faculty from both institutions into the classroom, helping participants apply internationally established mediation practices within the UAE context.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said the partnership reflects the University's focus on connecting international academic expertise with professional development opportunities that respond to the country's economic and legal priorities.

"Our partnership with Pepperdine University creates a valuable opportunity to connect international dispute resolution expertise with the practical needs of the UAE's legal and business communities. As mediation becomes increasingly relevant within the country's evolving legal framework, universities have an important role in equipping professionals with the knowledge, judgment, and practical skills to apply it effectively. Through this collaboration, Ajman University continues to advance executive education and develop specialised capabilities that support the UAE's economic priorities," said Dr. Seghir.