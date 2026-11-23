ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group reported that the aggregate profit of its listed companies rose 20.3 percent year-on-year to AED167.6 billion in Q3 2026, reflecting the resilience of the market’s listed companies.

ADX also recorded a strong rate of timely financial disclosure, with 98 percent of its actively traded publicly listed companies submitting their reviewed financial statements within the required 45-day reporting period.

Timely financial reporting supports market transparency and provides investors with up-to-date, reliable information to make informed investment decisions.