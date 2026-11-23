DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Insurance Company reported a 29.5 percent increase in net profit to AED180.75 million during the first nine months of 2026, ended 30th September.

The company's insurance revenue rose 15.5 percent to AED2.88 billion, compared with AED2.50 billion during the corresponding period of 2025.

Insurance service results also improved by 49.5 percent year-on-year.

The company maintained a strong financial position, with financial assets reaching AED1.4 billion as of 30th September, an increase of 6.3 percent from AED1.32 billion at the end of 2025.

Total shareholders' equity increased by 10.9 percent to AED1.30 billion, compared with AED1.17 billion at the end of the previous year.

Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance Company, said the company's performance during the first nine months of 2026 reflected the resilience of its business model, the strength of its insurance operations and its continued focus on sustainable profitability.

He noted that achieving nearly 30 percent growth in net profit, alongside a significant improvement in insurance service results, demonstrated the company's ability to deliver strong financial performance while responding to evolving customer needs and market requirements.

Abuqurah added that, as the UAE insurance sector continues to develop, the company's priorities remain strengthening operational capabilities, maintaining disciplined risk management and providing innovative, reliable insurance solutions.

He reaffirmed Dubai Insurance's commitment to creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders, building lasting customer relationships and contributing to the growth and resilience of the UAE insurance sector.