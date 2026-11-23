ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The eighth and largest edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2026 concluded on Sunday at ADNEC Marina Hall, attracting 1,210 exhibitors and brands from 57 countries and recording strong growth across its key performance indicators.

Held from 19th to 22nd November under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the event was organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company.

The exhibition welcomed 57,419 visitors, an increase of 9 percent compared with 2025, while its exhibition space exceeded 96,000 square metres, up 13 percent from the previous edition. The number of exhibitors and brands also increased by 13 percent.

Following the strong performance of this year's event, ADNEC Group announced that the ninth edition will take place from 18th to 21st November, 2027, at ADNEC Marina and Marina Hall, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said the success of ADIBS 2026 was made possible by the continued support of the UAE leadership and the guidance and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He noted that this support has strengthened the exhibition's competitiveness and enhanced its position among leading specialised maritime events regionally and internationally.

Al Dhaheri added that the achievement reflects the effectiveness of ADNEC Group's strategy to establish an integrated platform for exchanging expertise, showcasing innovations and developing strategic partnerships across the marine industries sector.

He emphasised that the exhibition supports the sector's growth, enhances the competitiveness of national companies, helps them access new markets and promotes Abu Dhabi's maritime heritage for future generations.

ADIBS 2026 recorded high levels of exhibitor and visitor satisfaction, with the exhibitor Net Promoter Score reaching +52, compared with a global benchmark of +15, while the visitor score reached +89, against a global benchmark of +28.

Participants also praised the quality of the exhibition's organisation, infrastructure, accessibility and parking facilities.

National and regional participation registered significant growth, with 435 UAE companies and brands taking part, an increase of 31 percent compared with the previous edition.

Participation from Gulf Cooperation Council countries rose by 216 percent to 355 exhibitors and brands, while the number of participating boat manufacturers increased by 33 percent.

The exhibition featured 168 boats at ADNEC Marina Hall, representing a 29 percent increase compared with 2025.

The event provided participating companies with opportunities to launch new products, conduct sea trials, engage directly with buyers and industry professionals, and explore commercial agreements and partnerships.

Exhibits covered a wide range of marine industry segments, including luxury yachts, charter services, marine technologies, fishing equipment and water sports, alongside new outdoor lifestyle, fitness and wellness offerings.

The 2026 edition witnessed several international and regional launches of yachts, boats, marine products and brands by leading local, regional and international companies.

Among the highlights was the 55-metre Al Manara yacht, presented by Medasia Marine and developed in collaboration with Ocean World Ship Building.

Gulf Craft unveiled the second-generation SilverCat 47, while Al Kous Marine showcased 40-metre houseboats.

Other launches included the R40 Catamaran from Riviera Boat, the TT460 from Invictus – Mare Sailing, the DUE MARI 440 from Seven Craft and the 40S from Ocean Boats.

The exhibition also featured new brands and models from Al Shaali, MJS Works and KJM, providing buyers and industry professionals with opportunities to explore the latest developments in marine products and technologies.

The dedicated Sea Trial Zone enabled visitors and prospective buyers to test more than 20 boats on the water, allowing them to assess their performance and features under actual sailing conditions before making purchasing decisions.

The Knowledge Box delivered its most diverse programme to date, featuring specialist discussions on maritime logistics, marine environmental monitoring and protection, emerging technologies, innovation, marine sports and sustainable fishing practices.

The sessions provided opportunities for experts and industry professionals to exchange knowledge and examine developments and challenges affecting the maritime sector.

In celebration of the UAE's Year of the Family 2026, ADIBS welcomed visitors of all ages through a programme featuring live entertainment, daily fireworks, a Kids Zone, a Treasure Hunt, maritime heritage activities and on-water experiences.

Expanded areas dedicated to outdoor living, lifestyle, fitness, travel and leisure further diversified the exhibition's offerings, providing additional experiences for families and marine enthusiasts.

The exhibition was supported by several partners and sponsors, including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Maritime and The Captain's Club, alongside participating companies and specialised organisations.

With the conclusion of its eighth edition, ADIBS continues to strengthen its role as a platform connecting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, buyers and professionals across the Gulf's recreational boating sector.

Through product launches, commercial opportunities, partnerships and visitor experiences, the exhibition supports Abu Dhabi's position as a destination for marine industries, business tourism, leisure and advanced technologies.