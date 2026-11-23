DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in collaboration with the Dubai Behavioural Insights Lab at the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, has launched an executive programme for 25 DEWA employees to deepen their understanding of human behaviour and the application of behavioural insights.

Combining theoretical learning with practical application, the programme equips participants with the skills required to enhance DEWA’s services and initiatives while helping to improve the customer experience, streamline procedures, improve organisational agility and support zero-bureaucracy efforts.

“In line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership to advance government work, enhance its efficiency and achieve zero bureaucracy, we invest in our employees’ capabilities, equipping them with the knowledge and innovative tools that enable them to anticipate customers’ needs and develop more efficient, seamless and proactive services. Our collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government reflects our commitment to adopting modern scientific methodologies and leveraging behavioural insights and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve institutional performance. It also encourages the transformation of challenges into opportunities to develop practical solutions driven by evidence and experimentation. This enhances customer happiness and quality of life while fostering a culture of innovation and ongoing improvement in the work environment,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The programme provides an educational and practical experience that develops employees’ skills in analysing human behaviour and understanding the factors influencing decision-making. Through the programme, we focus on bridging theoretical knowledge with real-life challenges, empowering participants to test innovative, viable and measurable solutions, thereby enhancing their contributions to achieving institutional objectives,” Al Tayer added.

The programme covers 10 key areas: an introduction to behavioural science and behavioural insights; understanding the human mind, decision-making and cognitive biases; designing behavioural interventions; research and experimentation tools; applying behavioural insights to public policy; behavioural labs and incubators; behavioural leadership and positive influence; behavioural insights and AI; local and international case studies; and design thinking.

It helps embed a culture of evidence-based decision-making while strengthening the ability of employees to develop innovative solutions that address customer needs, streamline procedures and enhance service efficiency. This aligns with Dubai’s vision for more resilient, proactive and human-centred government operations.

Participants will form small groups to tackle five real-world challenges drawn from DEWA’s operational environment. Each team will select a behavioural challenge related to DEWA’s priorities and services or focus on a specific practice among customers and employees.