ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Family Care Authority (FCA) and United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) celebrated the graduation of 24 FCA employees from the first cohort of the Professional Diploma in Leadership and Supervision in Social Work.

The milestone reflects FCA's commitment to investing in national talent and developing leadership and supervisory capabilities to enhance the quality of services provided to individuals and families in Abu Dhabi.

Delivered in collaboration with the Department of Social Work at UAEU's College of Humanities and Social Sciences, the programme combines academic knowledge with professional practice, strengthening the readiness of national professionals to lead and supervise social work effectively.

Salama Ajlan Al Ameemi, Director-General of FCA, affirmed that the programme represents an important step towards developing the capabilities of the Authority's employees and enhancing their readiness to lead social work in accordance with established professional standards.

She noted that the initiative supports greater integration and quality of social services, contributing to FCA's efforts to empower individuals and families to overcome challenges and build stable, cohesive families.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Ali Al Raisi, Vice Chancellor of UAEU, emphasised that developing leadership capabilities in social work represents an investment in institutions' ability to understand societal changes and respond to them effectively and responsibly.

He explained that leadership in this sector requires more than administrative competence, highlighting the importance of sound professional judgement that balances institutional requirements with the individual circumstances of people and families.

Al Raisi said the partnership with FCA aims to provide specialised training that connects academic knowledge with professional practice, enabling national professionals to lead their teams and make evidence-based decisions while upholding professional ethics and safeguarding the dignity of service beneficiaries.

The programme comprised three main modules: Introduction to Social Work; Social Policies and the Legislative and Regulatory Framework in the UAE; and Management in Social Work.

These modules focused on developing leadership and supervisory skills in line with professional practice requirements and the UAE's social context.

The programme concluded with applied graduation projects addressing real-world challenges within participants' workplaces.

Through these projects, graduates presented practical solutions and proposals aimed at improving professional practices and enhancing institutional performance.