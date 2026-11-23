ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways is celebrating 20 years of operations in the United States, with its network expanding to six American destinations and the launch of new partnerships to enhance travel options and connectivity between the two countries.

To mark the occasion, the UAE's national airline announced the launch of its first co-branded Etihad Guest Visa Signature credit cards, developed in partnership with Visa and First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO), enabling cardholders to earn miles through travel and everyday spending.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said the airline's 20 years of operations in the United States represent a significant milestone, reflecting the lasting connections established between the UAE and the US and the opportunities created through direct air connectivity.

He emphasised that the United States remains an important market in Etihad's global growth strategy, highlighting the airline's continued investment in strengthening connections through Abu Dhabi.

Neves added that Etihad aims to expand its network further, attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi and create additional opportunities to connect the UAE, the United States and the wider world.

As part of its efforts to expand travel options, Etihad continues to strengthen its partnerships with American Airlines and JetBlue, providing passengers with access to additional destinations across the United States beyond its six direct gateways.

The partnership between the Etihad Guest and JetBlue TrueBlue loyalty programmes also enables members to earn and redeem miles, while a new partnership with Southwest Rapid Rewards will introduce reciprocal earning and redemption from spring 2027.

Etihad passengers travelling to the United States can also benefit from the US Customs and Border Protection Preclearance facility at Zayed International Airport, the only facility of its kind in the Middle East and Asia.

The facility allows passengers to complete US immigration, customs and agriculture inspections before departing Abu Dhabi, enabling them to arrive in the United States as domestic passengers, saving time and facilitating onward connections. Eligible passengers can also access a dedicated airport lounge.

To attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi, Etihad's Stopover programme offers connecting passengers complimentary hotel accommodation for one or two nights in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain, allowing them to explore the capital's cultural attractions, coastline and entertainment destinations, as well as Al Ain's heritage and natural landscapes.

Since the programme's launch in 2024, more than 310,000 international visitors have extended their stays in the emirate, with the United States and Canada among its leading markets.

Etihad launched its first US service between Abu Dhabi and New York in October 2006, followed by Chicago in 2009 and Washington, D.C., in 2013.

The airline subsequently expanded its US network with Boston in 2024, Atlanta in 2025 and Charlotte in March 2026, bringing its total number of American destinations to six.