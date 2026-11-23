DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the winners of its 2026 Medical Awards, recognising three distinguished healthcare professionals, five research studies and two initiatives across five categories at UAE and Arab world levels.

The awards cover genetics, healthcare research, professional excellence and innovation, reflecting the Foundation's commitment to advancing scientific research and recognising outstanding contributions to healthcare.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, said the results reflect an advanced level of research, innovation and professional excellence in priority healthcare fields, including genetics, precision medicine, artificial intelligence, chronic disease research and the development of healthcare models.

He emphasised that the Foundation seeks to recognise individuals and achievements distinguished by scientific and professional value and the potential to deliver tangible improvements in medical knowledge, practices and healthcare services.

Al Suwaidi added that evaluation and judging criteria are fundamental to selecting winners, ensuring that recognised achievements demonstrate scientific quality, originality, practical applicability and measurable impact.

He noted that this year's winning entries highlight the importance of continued investment in research and innovation and strengthening the role of healthcare professionals, researchers and institutions in addressing health challenges in the UAE and Arab world.

In the Arab Award in Genetics category, Prof. Khalid A. Fakhro was named the winner. He serves as Chief Research Officer and Chair of the Precision Medicine Programme at Sidra Medicine, Professor of Genomics at Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Associate Professor of Genetic Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar.

The Arab Award for Research in Healthcare recognised two studies.

The first, "A draft UAE-based Arab pangenome reference", was conducted by a multidisciplinary team involving Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, the Genome Centre at Dubai Police General Headquarters, Dubai Health, Al Jalila Children's Hospital, Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, Emirates Health Services, Dubai Health Authority and Canada's GenomeArc Inc.

The second study, "Exosomal pHERV-W ENV as a dynamic biomarker for relapse prediction and prognosis in multiple sclerosis", was conducted by researchers from the American University of Beirut in Lebanon and KU Leuven in Belgium.

In the Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities category, Prof. Abubaker Al Madani, Consultant Neurologist and Head of the Neurology Department at Rashid Hospital and Professor at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, was recognised.

The award also honoured Prof. Humaid Obaid Bin Harmal Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute and President of the Emirates Oncology Society.

Al Shamsi also holds academic and research positions at Harvard Medical School, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, RAK Medical and Health Sciences University, Gulf Medical University and the University of Sharjah.

The Best Research in Healthcare category recognised three studies.

The first, "Development of a Genetic Test Based on Targeted Sequencing and Long-Read Sequencing to Detect Hereditary Diseases Before Marriage", was conducted by researchers from Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Al Jalila Children's Hospital at Dubai Health.

The second, "Clinically interpretable deep learning for breast cancer missense variant pathogenicity prediction", was conducted by a research team from United Arab Emirates University, Multimedia University in Malaysia and Universitas Brawijaya in Indonesia.

The third study, "Modelling Dravet Syndrome and Designing an RNA-Based Therapy to Recapitulate the Molecular Phenotype in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Neurons", was conducted by researchers from Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

In the Innovation in Healthcare Award category, the Ministry of Health and Prevention was recognised for its initiative, "Hayat: Building an Integrated National System for Organ Donation and Transplantation Coordination".

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City also received the award for its initiative, "From Vision to Reality: Establishing a Centre of Excellence for Burn Treatments in the UAE".

Through its Medical Awards, the Foundation continues to support scientific research, healthcare excellence and innovation while recognising individuals, institutions and research teams contributing to the advancement of medical knowledge and services across the UAE and Arab world.