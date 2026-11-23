ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The QS Higher Ed Summit: Middle East 2026 opened in Abu Dhabi on Monday under the patronage of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, bringing together global higher education leaders to explore ways to develop talent capable of meeting the demands of rapidly evolving economies.

Hosted by Khalifa University of Science and Technology and organised by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the summit brings together more than 400 higher education leaders, policymakers, researchers and industry representatives from around the world.

Held under the theme "Future-Ready Universities, Future-Ready Economies", the summit explores the role of universities in building competitive, innovation-driven economies amid rapid technological transformation, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and changing workforce requirements.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, emphasised the pivotal role of universities in preparing talent for rapidly evolving economies.

He said the UAE is working to strengthen links between higher education, skills development, scientific research and employment to ensure graduates are equipped to benefit from future opportunities.

Al Awar noted that the summit provides an important platform for exchanging expertise, expanding partnerships between universities and employers, and exploring the role of AI and innovation in improving educational outcomes.

He affirmed the UAE's commitment to developing a future-ready higher education ecosystem that supports economic competitiveness and delivers sustainable value to society.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohamed Taj Eddine Ahmed Alqadi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK); Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University; and senior representatives of QS and the regional and international higher education community.

Alqadi said Abu Dhabi places the development and empowerment of talent capable of contributing to the emirate's progress at the forefront of its priorities.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration across the education system to provide students with clear pathways to achieve their aspirations and fulfil their potential.

Alqadi added that higher education institutions play a central role in developing students' capabilities and preparing graduates to contribute to society and Abu Dhabi's long-term sustainable development.

For his part, Prof. Al Hajri welcomed participating delegations to Abu Dhabi, highlighting the emirate's growing position as a centre for innovation, scientific research and talent development.

He said universities bring together talent, knowledge and opportunities, enabling societies to address emerging challenges through education, research and collaboration while establishing foundations for sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Chair of QS India and Vice President of Strategic and International Engagement at QS, said the UAE continues to demonstrate significant social and economic progress, with its universities playing a central role in driving innovation and transformation.

He noted that discussions at the summit highlighted the importance of aligning higher education institutions with national priorities to develop talent, advance scientific research and support a knowledge-driven economy prepared to harness AI technologies.

Fernandes added that the insights and partnerships emerging from the summit would help shape the future of higher education and contribute to continued progress across the region.

The opening ceremony also featured Jason Newman, Chief Commercial Officer at QS, and Prof. Ghassan Aouad, Chair of the QS Global Advisory Committee for the Middle East and Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University.

Panel discussions, keynote sessions and workshops examined the role of universities in supporting national economic transformation, developing talent for an AI-enabled future and strengthening partnerships with government and industry.

Discussions also addressed the evolution of graduate management education, the growing importance of micro-credentials and lifelong learning, and the future of teaching and learning in an era increasingly shaped by AI.

Participants further explored the leadership, governance and strategic capabilities required for higher education institutions to remain competitive and respond effectively to changing labour market demands.

Khalifa University's hosting of the summit, which concludes on 24th November, reflects its commitment to advancing a higher education model that connects academic excellence, scientific research, innovation and industry collaboration with national development priorities.