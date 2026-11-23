DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Society for Rheumatology (ESR) Annual Meeting 2026 concluded in Dubai, emphasising the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration in advancing innovation, integrated healthcare and the management of complex autoimmune diseases.

Held under the theme "Where Specialties Meet", the three-day conference brought together more than 50 local, regional and international speakers to discuss scientific advances, innovative treatment strategies and emerging approaches to diagnosing and treating rheumatic and autoimmune diseases.

The scientific programme covered adult and paediatric rheumatology, focusing on precision medicine, early diagnosis and advanced therapies.

Discussions addressed developments in diagnosing and managing rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren's disease, lupus, systemic sclerosis, spondyloarthritis, autoinflammatory diseases and central nervous system vasculitis in children.

The conference also explored advanced cellular therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy and haematopoietic stem cell transplantation, highlighting their potential applications in treating complex autoimmune conditions.

Specialised workshops examined the use of ultrasound in diagnosing and assessing rheumatic diseases, bone density measurement using DEXA scans and capillaroscopy.

A dedicated workshop on Sjögren's disease reviewed the latest developments in its diagnosis, evaluation and management.

The scientific programme also highlighted recent advances in treating pulmonary hypertension and progressive pulmonary fibrosis, including conditions associated with connective tissue diseases.

Discussions highlighted the UAE's position as the first country in the region to approve innovative treatments for pulmonary fibrosis and gout, reflecting progress in expanding access to advanced therapies and improving patient outcomes.

The conference also featured recent findings from the international Phase IV STAR study, which examines emerging treatment strategies for psoriatic arthritis with axial involvement.

The presentation marked an important scientific milestone for ESR, strengthening its role as a platform for presenting international research and discussing advances in rheumatology.

Dr. Shamma Al Nokhatha, President of ESR, affirmed that rheumatology is undergoing rapid development, with advances in early diagnosis, precision medicine and innovative treatments creating new opportunities to improve patient care and quality of life.

She highlighted the importance of translating scientific developments into clinical practice, strengthening collaboration across medical specialities and supporting research and professional development.

For his part, Dr. Fahad Fazal, Chair of the conference's Scientific Committee, emphasised the Society's ambition to contribute actively to shaping the future of rheumatology in the UAE and the wider region.

He noted that the annual conference provides a platform for advancing scientific knowledge, strengthening professional cooperation and improving healthcare services and treatment outcomes for patients.