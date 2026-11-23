DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Jumeirah, a global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, has announced the addition of Jumeirah Lake Como to its growing European portfolio, with the waterfront hotel in Italy scheduled to welcome guests from spring 2027.

Located in the village of Torno on the shores of Lake Como, the all-suite retreat will offer a contemporary hospitality experience inspired by the lake and its surrounding landscape.

Formerly known as Il Sereno Lago di Como, the hotel was designed by renowned architect and designer Patricia Urquiola, whose contemporary approach has shaped its distinctive architectural character and residential atmosphere.

The design incorporates natural materials, including stone and wood, alongside floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious terraces that connect the interiors with the surrounding landscape and changing light across the lake.

Urquiola has previously collaborated with Jumeirah on the redesigned suites at Jumeirah Capri Palace, drawing inspiration from Capri's local craftsmanship and coastal character.

Jumeirah Lake Como comprises 40 luxury waterfront suites, featuring private furnished terraces and spacious interiors designed to provide guests with the atmosphere and privacy of an exclusive lakeside residence.

Among the accommodation options is the 200-square-metre Grand Darsena Suite, which offers direct access to the lake for private swimming.

The Smeraldo Penthouse Suite features panoramic lake views, a private garden and a hot tub, while guests can enjoy water-based activities and explore the cultural and social attractions of Lake Como and nearby Milan.

Thomas B. Meier, CEO of Jumeirah, said the company's international expansion strategy extends beyond entering new destinations to selecting exceptional properties with distinctive identities and opportunities to deliver meaningful hospitality experiences.

He emphasised that Lake Como offers an opportunity to build on the hotel's architectural character, intimate atmosphere and established reputation while introducing Jumeirah's personalised service and Arabian hospitality.

Meier added that the company plans to enhance the hotel's culinary offerings to reflect the region's distinctive character and traditions.

He noted that the addition of Jumeirah Lake Como, alongside Jumeirah Capri Palace, represents another important step in strengthening the company's presence in Italy and expanding its European portfolio.

The hotel's waterfront restaurants, heated freshwater infinity pool and direct lake access will remain central to the guest experience.

Jumeirah also plans to introduce a refreshed culinary concept focusing on Italian cuisine, locally sourced ingredients and dining experiences inspired by Lake Como's culinary heritage.

Further enhancements include plans to establish Talise Spa within the property's historic lakeside boathouse, featuring treatment rooms overlooking the water.

The new destination will reflect Jumeirah's 29-year heritage of Arabian hospitality, combining personalised guest services with the property's distinctive setting.

Personal Hosts will help tailor stays to guests' individual interests, including excursions aboard boats crafted by Cantiere Ernesto Riva and opportunities to explore the design, culinary and cultural attractions of Como and Milan.

The hotel will also embody Jumeirah's concept of a global majlis, providing opportunities for cultural exchange and connections with local artists, designers, chefs and other creative professionals.

Jumeirah Lake Como will join the company's European portfolio, which includes Jumeirah Capri Palace, Jumeirah Mallorca and Jumeirah Carlton Tower, alongside the forthcoming Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva.

The addition further diversifies Jumeirah's presence across major European city and resort destinations.

Jumeirah's regional portfolio also extends to luxury yachting through The Maltese Falcon, A Jumeirah Privé Experience, which offers seasonal itineraries across the Mediterranean.