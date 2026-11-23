DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council, today inaugurated the fourth edition of the Ajman Franchise Exhibition, accompanied by Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber.

Held under the theme “Towards Wider Horizons”, the exhibition is organised by Ajman Chamber in cooperation with the Emirates Franchise Association at Thara Hub, the headquarters of the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Ajman, bringing together 30 leading brands from 12 countries.

During his tour of the exhibition, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi reviewed the participating brands and explored their key products, services and business models in the franchising sector.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said that the Ajman Franchise Exhibition serves as an important economic platform for supporting the growth of the franchising sector and creating new opportunities for national brands to expand their presence.

He added that it encourages entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and capitalise on promising investment opportunities, thereby stimulating economic activity and diversifying investment in the emirate.

He affirmed that, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and with the support and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, the emirate places great emphasis on supporting national brands and empowering business owners and entrepreneurs to seize opportunities for growth and expansion.

This commitment is reflected in the provision of a business-friendly investment environment that supports the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 and reinforces the emirate’s position as an attractive destination for investment and business.

For his part, Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi emphasised the exhibition’s importance as a specialised international platform for promoting national brands and expanding their presence in local, regional and international markets.

He noted that it also helps attract quality investments and creates new opportunities for brand owners to expand their businesses and achieve sustainable growth.

He added, “The exhibition aims to empower young people and entrepreneurs to benefit from franchising opportunities and successful business models, familiarise investors with the sector’s mechanisms and fundamentals, and facilitate the exchange of expertise, experiences and success stories. It also promotes partnerships between brands and investors, supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and contributing to economic diversification.”

Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi explained that organising the exhibition reflects the Chamber’s commitment to strengthening Ajman’s position as an attractive destination for investment and entrepreneurship and enhancing its presence on the global franchising map.

Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber, said that the Chamber views entrepreneurship and franchising as key drivers of economic diversification and investment growth.

He explained that franchising provides an integrated framework for transferring knowledge and expertise, developing businesses, enhancing operational efficiency, and establishing investment models capable of achieving sustainable growth.

He added that the rapid changes in the business environment have further highlighted the importance of franchising as a strategic tool that enables brands to enter new markets and provides investors and entrepreneurs with opportunities to benefit from proven business models. This, in turn, enhances growth prospects and creates new opportunities for economic partnerships.

The inauguration was attended by Mohammed Khalifa bin Salmeen Al Aryani, First Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber; Marwan Hussein Al Shaali, Second Vice Chairman; members of the Board of Directors; directors general of government entities; and a number of leading investors, experts and consultants specialising in franchising and entrepreneurship.

Running from 23rd to 25th November, the three-day exhibition is being held at Thara Hub, the headquarters of the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, featuring 30 brands from 12 countries representing a diverse range of sectors, including food, healthcare, education, sports and technology.

The exhibition also features a comprehensive programme of panel discussions, workshops and interactive activities addressing franchising concepts, operating mechanisms and financing opportunities, while highlighting successful experiences and best practices.

The programme further includes “Franchise Tank”, a platform that allows brands to present their business concepts and assess their readiness for growth and expansion. It aims to enhance investors’ and entrepreneurs’ knowledge and support informed investment decisions.