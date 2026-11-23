DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates NBD has announced the successful execution of an AED385 million bilateral financing facility for SAMANA Developers, one of Dubai's leading private real estate developers.

The four-year facility includes a term loan and Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) guarantee supporting SAMANA Developers' ongoing focused growth plans, providing flexibility for land acquisition and the development of real estate projects across Dubai.

The repayment structure also allows the developer to leverage receivables from selected existing projects, supporting capital efficiency and the execution of its development pipeline.

The transaction builds on Emirates NBD's existing relationship with SAMANA Developers and reflects the bank's continued support for the UAE's real estate sector through structured financing solutions.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said, "The UAE’s real estate sector continues to evolve, creating opportunities for developers with a clear long-term vision. At Emirates NBD, we aim to be a strategic banking partner to businesses shaping the country’s future, bringing deep market understanding and tailored solutions to support their ambitions. Our relationship with SAMANA reflects this commitment and our confidence in the continued development of the UAE’s real estate sector."

Imran Farooq, CEO at SAMANA Developers, commented, "As SAMANA Developers enters a new chapter of accelerated growth and makes its first move into the premium real estate segment, this strategic financing strengthens our liquidity and capital foundation required to drive our ambitious expansion plans. It will bolster our ability to scale our portfolio, launch landmark master communities and capture prime development opportunities across Dubai. Emirates NBD’s backing reflects strong institutional confidence in our financial strength, operational excellence and forward-looking vision."