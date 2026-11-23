SHARJAH, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy Council, attended the graduation ceremony for 79 students, comprising the fourth cohort of doctoral candidates and the eighth cohort of master’s degree candidates, at the Academy’s theatre on Monday morning.

Major General Mohamed Khamis Al Othmani, Director of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, spoke about the graduation of this cohort of PhDs and Master’s graduates and described it as a direct reflection of the sound vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Othmani went on to state that the Academy's mission remains to produce a cadre of security professionals fully equipped to deal with an ever-changing environment and positioned to anticipate the future.

Al Othmani praised the directives of the Crown Prince, which stress the need to uphold the principle of "mercy before authority".

He pointed out that this is the bedrock of how security personnel are developed, a balance between the authority of the law and human values, and confirmed that the Academy would continue to instill these values in its students and staff.

Five PhDs and 74 MScs completed their studies in the areas of Police Administration, Criminal Investigation and Quality & Excellence in Security Operations.

The Academy has established 8 academic tracks within its Master of Police Sciences programme: Security Leadership; Security Strategy and Entrepreneurship; Security Operations Management; Community Policing and Security; Criminal Investigation and Forensics; Combating Information Technology Crimes; Combating Drug Related Crimes; and Combating Cybercrimes and Digital Evidence.

Al Othmani addressed the developments taking place within the Academy’s education and training system—most notably the Virtual Education and Training Center, which provides advanced training environments for simulating complex security scenarios.

The Director of the Academy finishes by reiterating the Academy’s continued commitment to its academic and societal role. This includes its willingness to host the 16th Arab Union for Sustainable Development and Environment (theme: Sustainable Development and Human Security in a Changing World) and to co-host the scientific forum "Digital Balance: A Societal Responsibility" with the University of Al Dhaid. All of these further exemplify the Academy’s role in addressing the issues of the day and looking toward the issues of the future.

Graduate Hassan Abdullah Al Awadhi delivered a speech on behalf of the graduates, in which he expressed his most sincere thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his visionary leadership and for the generous scholarships which have enabled the graduates to undertake their postgraduate studies.

He also extended his thanks to the Crown Prince of Sharjah and to the Academy’s Board, Administration and Faculty. The graduates have no doubt that they will apply the knowledge and skills they have gained in their studies to the benefit of the country and the community.

At the end of the graduation ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Sultan presented the certificates to the male and female graduates. He took commemorative photographs with them, congratulated them on their graduation, and wished them well in their future professional careers, hoping they would apply the knowledge, skills, and experience they have acquired to further develop the security sector and serve their nation and society.

Before the graduation ceremony, the Crown Prince reviewed several graduates' theses and dissertations and was briefed on each one, including the key issues, the solutions proposed, and the recommendations.