ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Festival Organising Committee has announced additional activities and performances to celebrate the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad, with five consecutive days of festivities scheduled from 1st to 5th December in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

The programme will feature spectacular aerial displays involving 5,000 drones, daily fireworks, heritage processions, international performances and hundreds of prize draws and giveaways, combining visual entertainment with cultural and heritage experiences celebrating the UAE's Union and its achievements.

Drone shows and fireworks will be among the main attractions, with 5,000 drones illuminating the skies above Al Wathba through artistic formations and light displays inspired by the national occasion.

Fireworks will also light up the festival skies for five consecutive nights, featuring colourful visual effects accompanied by music and lighting to create an immersive experience for visitors.

The celebrations will include an extensive programme of artistic and heritage performances, bringing together more than 960 performers and participants for the main show, "Union Spectacle".

The production will feature five consecutive artistic segments combining Emirati heritage with international performing arts, sound effects, lighting, laser displays and the Emirates Fountain.

The show will celebrate the values of unity, solidarity and cultural diversity, highlighting the UAE's position as a global meeting point for civilisations and cultures.

It will also pay tribute to the history of the Union and its enduring values, strengthening national identity and pride through performances reflecting the significance of the occasion.

The programme will feature the traditional "Union Caravan" procession, comprising 10 horses decorated in the colours of the UAE flag and 15 camels representing a traditional Emirati family caravan, alongside 13 international performance groups and carnival entertainers.

The procession will highlight the historical importance of horses and camels in Emirati society while introducing younger generations to the country's traditions through cultural and entertainment experiences.

Other activities include the "Union Lantern Parade", cultural and heritage performances across the festival's pavilions, and interactive activities for families and children.

Visitors will also enjoy patriotic songs and artistic displays, alongside the distribution of UAE flags and national scarves.

As part of the celebrations, the festival will organise hundreds of prize draws and giveaways, with prizes including smartphones, electronic devices, airline tickets, hotel stays, shopping vouchers, VIP packages and gaming cards.

Daily draws will take place throughout the five-day programme, including a special car giveaway on 2nd December to mark the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad.

The festival's national and international pavilions will also participate in the celebrations, welcoming visitors with cultural and artistic programmes reflecting the UAE's values of tolerance, coexistence and openness.

National pavilions will showcase Emirati heritage, development achievements and community initiatives, while pavilion stages will present traditional and international performances celebrating cultural diversity.

Through its programme of drone displays, fireworks, heritage activities, international performances and prize draws, the Sheikh Zayed Festival aims to establish Al Wathba as a major destination for citizens, residents and tourists celebrating the national occasion.

The festivities reflect the festival's commitment to preserving Emirati heritage, strengthening cultural exchange and celebrating the UAE's achievements while fostering national pride, unity and belonging.