ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) will begin the fourth round of its EC-Global Roundtable programme in India on Tuesday, 24th November, continuing until 28th November, with a delegation headed by Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ECSSR.

The programme will feature a series of meetings and discussions with Indian research and academic institutions, aimed at expanding engagement with think tanks, strengthening dialogue and exchanging perspectives on regional and international developments.

The fourth round includes meetings with Indian institutions specialising in economics, international relations, and strategic and defence studies.

The programme features discussions with the National Maritime Foundation and a session on geoeconomic issues with the Council for International Economic Understanding, alongside meetings with the Observer Research Foundation and the Vivekananda International Foundation.

Additional discussions will take place with the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

The programme also includes a meeting with India's Ministry of External Affairs, expanding engagement beyond research and academic institutions to entities involved in foreign policy and decision-making.

Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of the fourth round in strengthening intellectual exchange and engagement with Indian research institutions and think tanks.

He noted that selecting India as the programme's next destination reflects ECSSR's commitment to expanding dialogue with institutions that play influential roles in knowledge generation and strategic analysis, while benefiting from diverse research perspectives on regional and international developments.

Al Nuaimi explained that the EC-Global Roundtable programme represents one of the Centre's knowledge diplomacy initiatives, promoting sustained institutional dialogue through the exchange of perspectives and expertise.

He added that the programme aims to develop a shared understanding of regional and international challenges, strengthen think tanks' contributions to policymaking and anticipate future transformations.

The delegation includes ECSSR expert contributors Nasser Hassan Al Shaikh, Dr. Habib Al Mulla and Dr. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, alongside Dr. Khalid Al Naqbi, Dialogue Expert at ECSSR, and Mohammed Baharoon, Director-General of the Dubai Public Policy Research Centre (b'huth).

It also includes ECSSR researchers and specialists, among them Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the Strategic Studies and Research Sector; Mohamed Al Dhuhoori, Deputy Director of the Sector; Fatima Al Zeyoudi, Researcher in Middle East Affairs; and Shayma Al Teneiji, Economic Researcher.

Al Shaikh highlighted the importance of the geoeconomic dimension of engagement with Indian research institutions, particularly amid rapid changes in global trade, investment and supply chains.

He explained that exchanging perspectives on these developments could deepen understanding of the relationship between economic transformations and shifting strategic balances, while supporting more comprehensive research approaches to assessing future challenges and opportunities.

Dr. Al Mulla stressed the importance of examining international transformations through an approach integrating strategic and legal dimensions.

He noted that understanding regional and international issues requires examining the legal and institutional frameworks governing relations between countries.

Al Mulla added that dialogue with think tanks and academic institutions provides opportunities to exchange expertise and perspectives, contributing to a broader understanding of challenges facing the international system.

For his part, Dr. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla said the fourth round gains particular importance from the UAE's emergence as a rising regional power and India's growing influence regionally and internationally, alongside Asia's increasing significance as a centre of economic, political and strategic activity.

He explained that understanding major global transformations requires engaging directly with perspectives emerging from Asia.

Dialogue with Indian think tanks, he added, offers insights into how researchers interpret these developments and provides opportunities to examine similarities and differences in strategic assessments.

Dr. Al Naqbi emphasised that the programme creates opportunities for in-depth discussions among researchers and experts from diverse backgrounds and intellectual perspectives.

He noted that such diversity encourages participants to reassess assumptions and understand the reasoning behind different positions, moving dialogue beyond exchanging views towards critical examination and analysis.

Baharoon highlighted the significance of holding the programme's fourth round in India, noting that the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership represents the UAE's first and most integrated experience within its broader economic partnership framework.

He stressed the importance of continuing dialogue on ways to strengthen and deepen this partnership.

The fourth round builds on previous EC-Global Roundtable visits organised by ECSSR, beginning with Italy, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom, and subsequently Australia, Japan, China and the Republic of Korea.

These rounds reflect the Centre's continued engagement with international research institutions and its commitment to strengthening the participation of UAE researchers in global intellectual dialogue and strategic analysis.