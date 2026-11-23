MACAU, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati racing driver Rashid Al Dhaheri secured third place at the 73rd Macau Grand Prix on Sunday, following his victory in Saturday's qualifying race, concluding his 2026 motorsport season with a podium finish in the FIA Formula Regional World Cup.

The 18-year-old Mercedes-AMG Formula One Junior Programme driver, competing with French team R-ace GP, was the only Arab representative among 26 drivers from 13 countries, raising the UAE flag on the podium at one of international motorsport's most prestigious events.

Held at Macau's 6.12-kilometre Guia Circuit, the race brought together leading young international drivers on a demanding street circuit known for its high-speed straights, narrow mountain sections and challenging corners.

Al Dhaheri demonstrated strong competitiveness throughout the weekend, recording a lap time of 2:14.674 during Thursday's qualifying session, just 0.009 seconds behind the fastest driver.

Heavy rain on Friday prevented competitors from improving their times, allowing him to retain his front-row starting position for Saturday's qualifying race.

In the 10-lap qualifying race, Al Dhaheri took the lead at the start and maintained his position until the finish, securing victory by just 0.251 seconds ahead of his nearest rival, Mattia Colnaghi.

The result earned him pole position for Sunday's 15-lap main race.

Starting from the front of the grid, Al Dhaheri delivered a competitive performance, executing a notable overtake at the high-speed Mandarin corner on lap 12 to move into second place.

Following an intense battle in the closing stages, he finished third behind British driver Kean Nakamura-Berta, who claimed victory, and Australian Alex Ninovic, who finished second.

Al Dhaheri's consistent performances throughout the weekend also earned him appearances at four press conferences for leading drivers, following the two qualifying sessions, Saturday's qualifying race and Sunday's final.

Commenting on his achievement, Al Dhaheri said, "Of course, when you start from pole position, you want to win. But I think we can take a lot of positives from this weekend."

He added that winning the qualifying race, securing a podium finish and demonstrating competitive pace despite changing weather conditions were important achievements.

Al Dhaheri expressed pride in representing the UAE at the Macau Grand Prix, hoping his performance would encourage more young Emiratis to pursue their ambitions in motorsport.

He described the weekend as a valuable learning experience that would help him prepare for the next stage of his career.

The podium finish marked the conclusion of a successful Formula Regional season, during which Al Dhaheri claimed three victories and eight podium finishes in the 2026 FIA Formula Regional European Championship.

He also secured three victories and four podium finishes in the Formula Regional Middle East Trophy earlier this year.

Following further testing and the winter break, Al Dhaheri will prepare for his debut in the 2027 FIA Formula 3 Championship with Van Amersfoort Racing.

The championship's opening rounds are scheduled for March 2027 in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, marking the next stage of the Emirati driver's international motorsport career.