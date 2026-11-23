ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received a number of graduates from the inaugural class of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi – Abu Dhabi (IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi).

The institute is a key outcome of the UAE-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and reflects the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across higher education, scientific research and innovation.

The graduation of the inaugural cohort from the Master of Technology (MTech) programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability marks a significant milestone in this strategic partnership, reflecting its role in developing highly skilled talent equipped to contribute to priority sectors and advance the UAE’s transition towards a knowledge-based economy powered by advanced technologies.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the graduates on their academic achievements and wished them continued success in their careers, encouraging them to continue developing their capabilities, sharpening their skills and applying their knowledge and expertise to make meaningful contributions to national development priorities and the UAE’s wider economic and strategic objectives.

He also engaged with the graduates in discussions about their academic journeys and experiences at the institute, their future aspirations, and their plans to apply the knowledge and skills they have gained to support the UAE’s development and advance innovation across priority sectors.

The graduates expressed their gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his support and encouragement throughout their academic and professional journeys, underscoring that this support reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to investing in people, developing future-ready talent and empowering the youth to contribute to national priorities and sustainable development.

IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi is the first international campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, an institution with a longstanding academic and research legacy in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)