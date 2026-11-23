ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Space42 and Microsoft UAE have released a joint report highlighting the potential of geospatial agentic artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance government services by improving data integration and supporting more informed decision-making.

The report, titled "Government Geospatial Agentic AI: Readiness, Adoption, and Value Creation Across Emerging Markets", identifies fragmented information across institutions as a major challenge preventing governments from fully leveraging geospatial AI capabilities.

It highlights the importance of connecting trusted data across government entities to improve decision-making in vital areas, including disaster response, urban planning and infrastructure management.

Developed by Geospatial World as the research and knowledge partner, the report draws on a survey of more than 1,200 organisations across 59 countries, alongside readiness assessments covering 15 markets.

It examines the progress of governments in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia in adopting geospatial agentic AI, including initiatives and plans that have reached advanced stages of implementation.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said the value of geospatial agentic AI lies in accelerating responses on the ground and reducing the time between satellite observations and government decisions.

He explained that Space42 is working with government partners to develop advanced geospatial and Earth observation capabilities that enable intelligence to be translated into practical action within hours rather than weeks, through trusted and accountable workflows.

Al Hosani emphasised that investing in the integration of these capabilities is essential to strengthening government readiness, improving operational efficiency and supporting more effective responses.

Yvonne Chebib, Health and Public Sector Lead at Microsoft UAE, said geospatial data is among the most powerful tools available to governments for serving communities.

She highlighted its potential to detect flooding before it reaches populated areas, direct resources where they are most needed and support long-term urban and infrastructure planning.

Chebib noted that the greatest opportunity lies not simply in expanding the use of AI, but in connecting existing government intelligence through trusted, secure and accountable systems.

She stressed the importance of using AI to address major societal challenges while ensuring that human judgement remains central to decisions involving significant risks.

The report's findings reveal several challenges facing governments seeking to move from experimental projects to the operational adoption of geospatial agentic AI.

According to the survey, 63 percent of respondents said the technology remains limited to isolated pilot projects, while a lack of trusted and authoritative datasets represents a major obstacle to expanding AI applications and automating government operations.

A further 84 percent of organisations identified limited visibility across their operations as a significant capability gap, underscoring the importance of integrating reliable data and improving coordination between institutional processes.

The findings also indicate that respondents see considerable potential in connecting information to improve workflows.

Some 99 percent expect major gains from decision intelligence, while the same proportion anticipate significant benefits from data integration.

Human oversight remains a central priority, with support for mandatory human review of high-risk actions ranging from 86 to 100 percent across respondent groups.

Meanwhile, 71.5 percent of respondents supported adopting organisation-wide transformation programmes.

The report outlines a four-stage roadmap to help governments move from experimentation towards practical implementation of geospatial agentic AI.

The approach begins with establishing trust and demonstrating operational value, followed by strengthening integration between institutions and coordinating decision-making at scale.

It recommends gradually expanding the autonomy of AI systems while maintaining human oversight, decision-making authority and appropriate governance and accountability mechanisms.

The report identifies priority applications with the potential to improve government services and respond more effectively to community needs.

These include disaster management, environmental monitoring, land and building compliance, infrastructure asset management, urban operations and transportation.

The findings highlight the opportunities for governments to harness geospatial agentic AI to improve service efficiency, strengthen institutional responsiveness and support more informed decisions in areas affecting people's daily lives.