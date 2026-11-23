SHARJAH, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub (SSAH) at the University of Sharjah have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand astrotourism in the emirate.

The partnership will bring tourism, science and culture together to offer visitors new ways to explore Sharjah’s natural landscapes and learn about astronomy.

Building on the existing stargazing experiences at Mleiha National Park, the partnership will combine Shurooq’s expertise in destination development with the Hub’s scientific and research capabilities to create activities for families, school and university students, and the wider public.

The MoU was signed at the Hub’s headquarters by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, and Prof. Hamid M. K. Al Naimiy, Director of the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will develop joint scientific and cultural programmes focused on space science and astronomy, organise events for specialists to exchange knowledge, and collaborate on research and astronomical observation.

The partners will also explore opportunities to jointly publish scientific, educational and cultural materials to encourage public interest in these fields.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer said, “When we develop a destination in Sharjah, we look at what makes it distinctive and what would give people a reason to visit again. Across the emirate, our destinations offer visitors different ways to enjoy nature, explore local culture and heritage, and spend their leisure time. As visitors’ interests change, we continue to develop those experiences. At Mleiha National Park, for example, the clear skies give us an opportunity to build on the stargazing experiences already available to visitors.”

He added, “At Shurooq, we invest in facilities and work with specialists who can help visitors get more out of their time at our destinations. We bring experience in developing and managing these places, and the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub brings scientific knowledge to help visitors understand what they see in the night sky. Working together, we can improve the experiences we offer while preserving Sharjah’s natural and cultural identity.”

Prof. Hamid M. K. Al Naimiy said the partnership with Shurooq marked a strategic step towards expanding tourism experiences centred on astronomy and space science in Sharjah.

He said interactive experiences would give school and university students, as well as the wider public, opportunities to explore space science, space technology and astronomy.

He added that combining the Hub’s scientific expertise with Sharjah’s tourism assets would help advance public understanding of science and strengthen the emirate’s position as a destination for scientific discovery and cultural tourism.

The agreement also covers joint seasonal programmes and events, particularly during winter and the holy month of Ramadan, with opportunities to engage the public through the Hub's facilities, including Cosmic Park.