DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Community Empowerment organised the "Partners in Safeguarding Giving: Coordinated Roles, Risk Awareness, Sustainable Impact" forum at Al Khawaneej Majlis in Dubai, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Countering the Financing of Proliferation, the UAE Aid Agency and the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit (UAEFIU).

The forum brought together representatives of non-profit organisations, regulatory authorities and relevant entities from across the UAE.

The event formed part of the Ministry's efforts to raise awareness of the risks of non-profit organisations being exploited for terrorist financing, enhance their readiness to meet regulatory requirements and international standards, and strengthen coordination and the exchange of expertise with competent authorities.

These efforts aim to protect legitimate charitable and humanitarian activities, safeguard their resources and ensure the sustainability of their impact.

Aisha Yousef, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Community Empowerment, emphasised the strategic role of non-profit organisations in advancing the UAE's development and empowerment ecosystem, supporting national priorities, strengthening social cohesion and promoting the values of giving and solidarity.

She noted that their importance extends beyond the initiatives and services they provide to their role as active partners in achieving sustainable social and developmental impact.

Yousef said protecting the 95 non-profit organisations authorised to collect, receive or provide donations across the UAE from the risks of exploitation represents a shared responsibility essential to maintaining their credibility and ensuring that resources reach their intended beneficiaries.

She stressed the importance of clearly defined and complementary roles among non-profit organisations, regulatory authorities and other relevant entities, alongside greater awareness of regulatory requirements and preventive measures, enabling these organisations to continue their work efficiently and confidently.

For his part, Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, Secretary-General and Vice-Chair of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Countering the Financing of Proliferation, affirmed that charitable and humanitarian work holds an established position in the UAE.

He emphasised that protecting charitable activities from exploitation for terrorist financing is essential to maintaining donor confidence and supporting non-profit organisations in delivering their programmes and ensuring assistance reaches its intended beneficiaries.

Al Zaabi explained that, under the National Strategy for 2024–2027, the General Secretariat has worked with relevant authorities to strengthen early detection of potential terrorist financing indicators and enhance coordination between supervisory bodies and law enforcement agencies.

These efforts facilitate timely information exchange and appropriate responses, while the updated regulatory framework for non-profit organisations supports the implementation of preventive measures proportionate to the nature of their activities and exposure to risks.

Al Zaabi praised the Ministry of Community Empowerment's efforts in organising the forum, developing guidance materials and raising awareness across the sector.

He highlighted the importance of drawing on non-profit organisations' practical experience to identify training needs, alongside the role of financial institutions in facilitating legitimate transfers through official channels to support humanitarian assistance within the UAE and abroad.

The forum examined the readiness of non-profit organisations to address terrorist financing risks, their understanding of these challenges and the relevant standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Discussions also clarified the roles of organisations and regulatory authorities, reviewed indicators of suspicious activity and methods of exploitation, and explored preventive measures to protect the sector.

Participants discussed mechanisms for safeguarding foreign aid, strengthening its monitoring and maintaining regular coordination to address emerging risks and operational challenges.

The forum also reviewed the findings of the National Risk Assessment and their implications for non-profit organisations, international requirements, risk-based approaches and proportionate preventive measures.

Discussions further addressed supervisory practices, the protection and monitoring of foreign aid, and recommendations to improve operational practices and strengthen safeguards against the exploitation of charitable and humanitarian activities.