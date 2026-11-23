ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has announced the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered inspection vehicles to strengthen waste monitoring across Abu Dhabi, as part of the operations of its subsidiary, Tadweer Environmental Services and Solutions (TESS).

The technology detects and documents waste-related incidents during field inspections, supporting more systematic reporting and coordinated corrective action.

Equipped with AI-enabled cameras, the vehicles detect overflowing bins, bulky waste discarded along roadsides, and other improper waste disposal practices.

The systems record the type and location of each incident, reducing reliance on manual observation and supporting more systematic inspections.

Hussain Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Environmental Services and Solutions (TESS), said, “AI-powered inspections mark an important step towards a more proactive, data-driven approach to waste management. By providing greater visibility into recurring issues and emerging patterns, the technology helps us move beyond responding to individual incidents and towards anticipating challenges before they escalate. Our focus is on turning these insights into tangible improvements that strengthen operational performance, enhance service reliability and preserve the quality of public spaces across Abu Dhabi.”

Incident records provide the Command-and-Control Centre with information needed to assess waste-related issues and coordinate field responses. Inspection data can also reveal recurring patterns, informing service planning and resource allocation.

The initiative forms part of Tadweer Group’s ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation and leverage advanced technology to strengthen environmental monitoring and enhance waste-management services across Abu Dhabi, contributing to a smarter, more efficient and sustainable waste management ecosystem.