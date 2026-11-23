DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Authority for Investment and Food Security, formerly known as the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID), has launched its new corporate identity under the name MAYR, reflecting the evolution of its investment strategy and expanding role in strengthening food security across Arab countries.

The launch coincides with the Authority's 50th anniversary, following its establishment in 1976, and marks a new phase in its development as a multilateral Arab financial, investment and development institution.

The new identity reflects the Authority's adoption of a more comprehensive approach to food security, extending beyond agricultural production to encompass the entire food value chain, including processing, storage, transportation, distribution and trade.

It also embodies the Authority's strategic direction towards expanding investment in sectors linked to food systems and strengthening integration between productive, service and financial activities to develop more efficient, resilient and sustainable food systems.

Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MAYR, affirmed that launching the new corporate identity represents a strategic milestone in the Authority's journey, reflecting the evolution of its vision towards employing investment more comprehensively to support food security across the Arab region.

He noted that, over the past five decades, the Authority has continued to advance investment and development in Arab countries, recognising that achieving sustainable food security requires an integrated approach extending beyond agricultural production to encompass food systems and supply chains.

Al Zaabi said the new identity reflects this evolution and reinforces the Authority's ambition to mobilise investment, strengthen partnerships and develop opportunities that contribute to more efficient, resilient and sustainable food systems, while generating tangible economic and developmental benefits for Arab countries.

He added that MAYR represents a renewed chapter in the Authority's journey, building on its institutional legacy and accumulated expertise while pursuing broader opportunities for investment, cooperation and partnership in support of regional food security and sustainable development.

Under its new strategic direction, the Authority will continue developing its investment portfolio and expanding investment across sectors linked to food systems.

It also aims to strengthen cooperation with financial and development institutions and the private sector, mobilising capital towards investment opportunities offering economic viability and meaningful developmental impact.

The Authority will further encourage investment in priority food and agricultural sectors and promote the participation of private companies and institutional investors in developing food systems across the Arab region.

These efforts aim to generate economic value, create employment opportunities, support sustainable development and strengthen the foundations of regional food security.