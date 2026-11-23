ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Space Prize Foundation, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting youth participation in the space economy, has announced the launch of the Space Prize Challenge Abu Dhabi, a programme hosted by New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) to empower students aged 14 to 17 to contribute to shaping future technologies.

The programme will begin with an intensive three-day space camp from 22nd to 24th January, 2027, in collaboration with NYUAD's Center for Astrophysics and Space Science (CASS), and conclude with an awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi in April 2027.

Roman Chiporukha, Founder of the Space Prize Foundation, highlighted the UAE's pioneering achievements in the global space sector, from reaching Mars to sending Emirati astronauts to the International Space Station.

He noted that the initiative provides a platform to encourage greater youth participation in the space sector and introduce young people to its promising opportunities.

For his part, Andrea Macciò, Director of CASS at NYUAD, expressed his delight at the university's collaboration with the Space Prize Foundation to inspire young people to explore the possibilities of space science.

He emphasised that NYUAD provides an ideal environment for hosting the initiative, offering students opportunities to learn from researchers working in the field.

Macciò added that participants would be able to engage with the science and technologies underpinning space exploration and gain insights into the questions and challenges shaping the sector's future.