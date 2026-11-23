DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs has expanded its services internationally through Dubai Hub in London, enabling companies and investors to submit and track customs requests from outside the UAE.

The initiative simplifies procedures for businesses seeking to establish or expand their operations in Dubai, while strengthening the emirate’s position as a global centre for trade, investment and logistics.

The expansion follows a cooperation agreement signed between Dubai Customs and Al Burj Holding, the operator of Dubai Hub, at the centre’s premises in London. Under the agreement, customers can access designated customs services through channels linked to Dubai Customs’ approved systems, with requests processed in coordination with its specialised teams in Dubai.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s efforts to develop government services that anticipate the needs of international businesses and support their expansion across borders through cooperation between the public and private sectors. It also supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and business.

Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), said the launch of Dubai Customs services through Dubai Hub in London reflects Dubai’s strategic direction to extend its economic reach globally.

He noted that the initiative introduces an advanced model of cross-border government services that places investors and international companies at the centre of its priorities, enabling them to use Dubai as a base for expansion into regional and global markets.

He said, “This initiative reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to build a more connected, flexible and competitive global economy that anticipates the needs of the business community, extends government services beyond geographical boundaries and harnesses international partnerships and advanced technologies to provide efficient and reliable services. It is also a practical step towards achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and strengthen its connections with international markets.”

He added, “Dubai Hub in London is a practical extension of Dubai’s economic reach into one of the world’s leading financial and commercial centres. It enables investors to access Dubai’s services directly from their own markets, strengthening the confidence of the international business community and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for companies seeking growth and expansion.”

Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said expanding access to customs services reflects Dubai’s vision to develop a global model for government services and strengthen its role in facilitating trade and attracting investment through flexible services tailored to the needs of businesses.

He said, “We bring our services to investors in their own markets, making their trade and investment journey easier from the earliest stages. We believe that Dubai’s competitiveness begins with its ability to provide the business community with easy access to the opportunities it offers. Providing Dubai Customs services through Dubai Hub in London reflects this approach, allowing companies to access our services from outside the UAE and giving them greater clarity and flexibility in establishing and expanding their businesses through the emirate.”

He added, “Dubai’s global standing in trade and investment rests on its continued ability to turn opportunities into economic partnerships and develop high-quality services that strengthen the confidence of the international business community. Through our international partnerships and advanced digital solutions, we are working to simplify procedures, save our customers time and effort, and improve supply chain efficiency and the smooth flow of goods. These efforts reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and investment and contribute to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of Al Burj Holding, said, “We take pride in our partnership with Dubai Customs, which builds on our experience in delivering government services since 2004 and the strong relationships we have developed with government entities in Dubai. Dubai Hub in London combines advanced digital services with a dedicated team providing advice, guidance and follow-up support, giving investors a trusted partner who understands their needs and helps them complete the necessary procedures.”

He added, “The centre enables those seeking to establish businesses, expand their investments or relocate to Dubai to prepare their requirements and follow up on procedures before arriving in the emirate. It also serves customers with existing business interests in Dubai. By understanding regulations, customer needs and cultural differences, we work to build trust and deliver services that offer greater clarity and ease of access.”

He emphasised that digital services and direct personal support complement each other in enhancing the customer experience, with the value of these services reflected in the confidence and reassurance they provide throughout the investment journey.

Under the agreement, Dubai Hub in London will receive requests for designated customs services and enable customers to track their applications from outside the UAE. Transactions will be processed through Dubai Customs’ approved systems, in coordination with its specialised teams in Dubai and in accordance with applicable legislation and procedures.

The services will benefit British and international companies seeking to enter the Dubai market or expand their activities in trade, imports, exports and logistics. By facilitating access to customs services and providing support tailored to business requirements, the initiative will help companies benefit from Dubai’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure and extensive trade networks to reach regional and global markets.

The partnership also reflects the growing economic and trade relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom, creating further opportunities for cooperation between the two business communities.

Dubai Hub provides investors in London with a direct link to Dubai’s government services, supporting them from the initial stages of exploring opportunities through to establishing operations in the emirate.

Dubai Hub in London is the first centre of its kind outside the UAE to bring together Dubai government and private sector services under one roof. Dubai Chambers oversees the centre and coordinates efforts among participating entities, while Al Burj Holding manages and operates it.

The addition of Dubai Customs services further strengthens the range of government and business services available through the centre, supporting international companies and investors as they establish, manage and expand their operations in Dubai.

The initiative also enhances Dubai’s presence in international markets and its ability to attract trade and investment.