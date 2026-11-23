DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the launch of a new model for UAE Government services and the UAE Government Concierge Agent ‘Mira’, designed to simplify access to government services and transactions.

The launch was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

His Highness affirmed that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to develop its government services and harness advanced technologies to enhance people's quality of life and reinforce its position as a global model for efficient and proactive government services.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “We have launched a new model for UAE Government services and our personal government assistant, ‘Mira’, marking the beginning of a new phase in the development of government services. Our goal is to make services simpler and faster, bringing government closer to people and enabling it to better anticipate their needs.”

His Highness added, “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, we continue to advance the way government operates. We have witnessed the launch of a major project by the National Committee for Agentic AI, marking a significant step in transforming government services and operations. Our goal is to establish a more efficient and proactive model of government and strengthen the UAE’s leadership in shaping the future of government.”

His Highness further said, “People are at the heart of every government project and initiative. Our message to every government employee is clear: the true measure of success lies in people’s satisfaction and quality of life. We want our teams to continuously improve, innovate and harness the latest technologies to serve the community and deliver the world’s best government experience. The UAE will never stop advancing, and we will settle for nothing less than first place.”

The launch took place at an event organised by the UAE Government at Expo City Dubai, where ministers demonstrated how ‘Mira’ enables individuals, families and business owners to access government services through a single conversation.

The event was also attended by Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Mira’ allows users to describe their needs in their own words and guides them through finding the appropriate service and completing their transactions.

The initial phase of services will be available in March 2027, with additional services to follow.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the National Committee for the Agentic AI Project, said the launch reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's vision for a government that understands and anticipates people's needs and harnesses agentic AI to meet them.

He said, “‘Mira’ gives people a new way to interact with the government. They no longer need to search for a service or know the steps involved. They can start simply by telling ‘Mira’ what they need.”

He explained that the new model brings government entities together to redesign services that previously required users to navigate multiple channels. Depending on the service, users can review their details, confirm requests and complete transactions within the same conversation.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, presented a new model for issuing and renewing employment contracts.

He said, “‘Mira’ makes it easier for business owners to manage their transactions and keep track of contracts that are about to expire. In one conversation, they can review the details, make any necessary changes, pay the fees and receive the renewed work permit. This saves them time and allows them to focus on running and growing their businesses.”

Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, presented a range of services for citizens and residents, including passport and Emirates ID renewals, issuing documents for newborns and renewing residence permits for family members.

He said, “With ‘Mira’, people can renew their passport or Emirates ID in one conversation, without having to move between services and applications. By connecting government data and systems, we can simplify procedures, save people time and deliver services that meet their needs at different stages of life.”

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, presented the Industrial Investor Package, which enables investors to access multiple government services through ‘Mira’.

He said, “The package brings together services that investors need to run their businesses, from renewing their industrial registration to applying for a customs duty exemption or obtaining an In-Country Value certificate. Through a conversation with ‘Mira’, investors can access these services, submit their requests and complete the required steps. Making these services easier to access gives investors more time to grow their businesses.”

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, demonstrated how patients can use ‘Mira’ to prepare for medical consultations and manage appointments.

He said, “Before seeing a doctor, patients can describe their symptoms and answer questions in a video conversation with ‘Mira’. Their answers help prepare a structured summary for the doctor to review before the consultation. Patients can also choose a specialty and health centre, view available appointments, and book, reschedule or cancel in the same conversation. This makes arranging an appointment easier and allows the doctor to begin the consultation familiar with the information the patient has shared.”

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar also presented a new model for applying to higher education institutions in the UAE.

He said, “‘Mira’ helps students make a more informed decision about what and where to study. They can explore universities and programmes, check admission requirements and compare their options. They can then complete their application and track its progress in the same conversation.”

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, demonstrated how ‘Mira’ enables parents to access information about their children's education through a single platform.

She said, “With ‘Mira’, parents can follow their children’s academic progress, check grades and exam dates, and see how their children are behaving at school. They can also receive alerts and track school buses. Having this information in one place helps parents support their children at the right time and strengthens communication between families and schools throughout the year.”

The launch builds on the UAE Government's efforts to develop public services since the establishment of the federation and its institutions in 1971. Key milestones include the introduction of electronic services in 2001, the transition to Smart Government in 2013 and the announcement of the UAE Strategy for Government Services in 2021.

The new model forms part of the UAE Government's framework announced in 2026 to deploy agentic AI across 50% of federal government sectors, services and operations within two years.

By integrating services across government entities, the initiative aims to anticipate people's needs and enable them to complete transactions without having to navigate administrative procedures.