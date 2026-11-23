DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has unveiled the programme for the 32nd edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), taking place from 4th December 2026 to 17th January 2027.

The 45-day festival will bring together major concerts, spectacular light shows, automotive events, shopping promotions, culinary experiences and family entertainment across the city, alongside raffles and prizes worth millions of dirhams.

Highlights of the new edition include a concert by Rashed Al Majed, spectacular waterfront drone shows, etisalat DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, etisalat Beach Canteen, the Hatta Glow Run and etisalat MOTB at Nad Al Sheba.

Shopping remains at the heart of DSF, with participating malls and retail outlets offering promotions, discounts and opportunities to win prizes throughout the festival.

Held under the theme ‘Dubai’s Season of Finds’, the 32nd edition invites residents and visitors to explore the city's diverse destinations, discover new experiences and make the most of Dubai’s winter season.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “Dubai Shopping Festival has spent more than three decades bringing people together through experiences that capture the energy, creativity and diversity of our city. For its 32nd edition, we are building on that legacy with a programme that offers even more reasons to discover Dubai, from spectacular entertainment and international culinary experiences to culture, adventure, exciting retail promotions and major prizes.”

He added, “Every winter, DSF brings the whole city together to celebrate, and this year there is something special for everyone to discover. We are introducing new concepts, expanding much-loved events and creating opportunities for residents and visitors to explore different parts of the city, from its beaches to urban destinations. We also want to support local businesses and create opportunities for different sectors to benefit from the festival. Through ‘Dubai’s Season of Finds’, we encourage everyone to explore new places, discover new experiences and share memorable moments with family and friends.”

Dubai Shopping Festival will open with a weekend of major live performances, interactive celebrations and the first displays of a spectacular new waterfront light show.

Rashed Al Majed, one of the region’s leading musical artists, will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on 4 December, bringing fans together for a major concert marking the festival’s opening.

At Dubai Festival City Mall, etisalat DSF Nights will launch with an interactive Hala DSF parade at Festival Bay, featuring dancers, musicians and performers in a celebration that brings audiences into the heart of the festivities.

The opening weekend will also mark the start of DSF’s waterfront light shows between The Beach JBR and Bluewaters, while a community celebration at Marsa Boulevard will add to the festivities.

Together, these events will set the stage for 45 days of entertainment, shopping and experiences across Dubai.

This year’s DSF Light Show presented by Mhero will transform the waterfront between The Beach JBR and Bluewaters into an open-air spectacle combining illuminated drone displays and light projections.

The shows will take place twice every evening, at 8pm and 10pm, with two different displays drawing inspiration from Dubai and nature.

Visitors can enjoy the performances from the beachfront and Bluewaters, alongside light projections illuminating selected building façades.

Festival Bay will once again become one of Dubai’s liveliest evening destinations as etisalat DSF Nights returns for its third edition, bringing together live music, family entertainment, interactive competitions and waterfront dining.

The programme will feature regional artists including DJ Madi, Sharmoofers, Mohamed Chaker, Bessan Ismail, Aziz Maraka and DYSTINCT, offering audiences a diverse line-up of live performances throughout the festival.

Families will have three major entertainment experiences to discover. Gabby’s Dollhouse will bring its characters to the stage from 4 to 17 December, followed by Cartoon Network favourites from 18 to 30 December. From 1 to 10 January, Looney Tunes characters will take over the stage with family-friendly entertainment.

The celebrations will continue into New Year’s Eve with a special concert by Egyptian singer Ruby at Festival Bay.

The programme will also feature a Just Dance competition, live gaming sessions and student talent performances, offering visitors opportunities to take part in the entertainment.

Visitors can complete their evening with a selection of dining experiences around Festival Bay, alongside a special DSF edition of Dubai Festival City Mall’s IMAGINE multimedia show, taking place daily at 7.45pm and 9pm.

Most etisalat DSF Nights activities will be free to attend.

One of Dubai’s best-loved outdoor dining destinations returns for this edition of DSF, bringing 18 days of culinary discoveries, live music, family entertainment and beachside experiences to Nessnass Beach.

etisalat Beach Canteen will feature more than 50 food and beverage concepts, ranging from emerging homegrown businesses to international brands making their UAE debut. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore new flavours and discover a diverse selection of dining experiences in a relaxed beachfront setting.

Food enthusiasts can also enjoy cooking demonstrations and interactive workshops, while a dedicated market will showcase products from local businesses.

The event will introduce Sunset Sessions, a series of free Sunday concerts running from 13th to 27th December, bringing live music to the beachfront during Dubai’s winter evenings.

Families can look forward to Bluey-themed experiences and a range of games and interactive activities for children and adults.

With free entry, beachfront dining, music and family entertainment in one destination, etisalat Beach Canteen will offer visitors opportunities to spend the day exploring different experiences by the sea.

The festival will also introduce the inaugural Hatta Glow Run on 19th December, a three-kilometre community fun run designed for 500 participants. Advance registration will be required.

From rare collector cars and high-performance vehicles to off-road adventures and community gatherings, DSF Auto Season will bring Dubai’s automotive culture into the spotlight with a month-long programme spanning the city.

The season will feature a series of major automotive events, offering enthusiasts, collectors, families and visitors opportunities to explore different aspects of the industry.

The celebrations begin on 19th and 20th December with Collectors Hub at City Walk and the Coca-Cola Arena precinct. The event will bring together classic cars, sports cars and off-road vehicles, alongside a car parade, competitions, awards, simulation experiences and automotive technology showcases.

Middle East Cars & Bikes Week will take place on 9th and 10th January at Dubai Studio City. The event is targeting more than 150 exhibitors across approximately 85,000 square metres, bringing together automotive and motorcycle enthusiasts.

From 14th to 17th January, MOC27 – Motors, Outdoor & Camping will combine automotive culture with outdoor adventure at Dubai Sevens. Planned across a 200,000-square-metre site, the event is targeting more than 150 brands and exhibitors, approximately 500 products and experiences, and over 60 sessions and demonstrations.

The Mirdif Motor Show will take place at City Centre Mirdif on 16 January, with organisers targeting a showcase of more than 1,000 cars and motorcycles and over 10,000 visitors.

Together, these events will offer a diverse programme for automotive enthusiasts and families, highlighting everything from classic and performance vehicles to emerging technologies and outdoor experiences.

One of DSF’s most distinctive lifestyle destinations will return with a bigger footprint and an expanded programme as etisalat MOTB (Market Outside The Box) marks its 14th edition at The Square, Nad Al Sheba.

Running for 17 days from 8th to 24th January, this year’s event will be held under the theme ‘Y2K Reimagined’, bringing together fashion, beauty, fitness, music and youth culture across six curated zones.

The event will expand opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, with plans to increase SME retail booths from 60 to 72, alongside 20 dedicated spaces for established retailers.

Visitors can discover emerging labels, independent businesses, creative workshops and interactive art experiences, alongside a wider selection of international and homegrown concepts.

Basketball, padel and live music performances will add to the programme, while a selection of international dining concepts and local food businesses will offer visitors new culinary experiences.

Shopping will once again take centre stage during Dubai Shopping Festival, bringing together major international brands, homegrown retailers and shopping destinations for 45 days of offers, promotions and rewards.

Across Dubai’s malls, retail districts and shopping destinations, visitors can explore exclusive deals, discounts and prize draws worth millions of dirhams.

More than 1,000 brands across over 4,000 retail outlets will participate in this year’s shopping promotions, offering residents and visitors opportunities to discover new products, enjoy seasonal offers and win prizes throughout the festival.

Food lovers will have even more to explore during DSF 2026/27, with international restaurant concepts, homegrown food businesses and chef-led experiences showcasing the diversity of Dubai’s culinary scene.

Among the highlights is Dubai Chefs’ Favourites, a seven-week culinary series offering a fresh perspective on where to eat in the city.

Beginning on 7th December, the series will invite seven award-winning chefs to share their personal recommendations for dining in Dubai, with a different chef featured each week.

The initiative will give residents and visitors opportunities to discover new restaurants, explore different cuisines and experience dining destinations recommended by some of the city’s leading culinary talents.

Public-private sector collaboration remains central to Dubai’s growth and the organisation of Dubai Shopping Festival across the city. Each edition brings together government entities, strategic partners, key sponsors and private sector organisations to deliver a programme spanning retail, entertainment, prize draws and destinations across Dubai.

The 32nd edition is supported by strategic partners and key sponsors including Al-Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, Emarat, ENOC, etisalat, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach JBR) and talabat.