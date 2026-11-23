DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, today opened the 47th edition of the Big 5 Global exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Running until 26th November, the exhibition brings together more than 1,800 exhibitors from over 60 countries, features over 55,000 products and is expected to attract more than 65,000 industry professionals.

Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the importance of advancing the construction sector through the adoption of advanced technologies and innovative solutions in infrastructure and urban development.

He emphasised the need to improve project efficiency and quality, meet future growth requirements and support Dubai’s efforts to develop a sustainable urban environment built on innovation and the highest international standards.

He also highlighted the role of Big 5 Global in strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading international hub for the construction industry.

He noted that the exhibition brings together major companies, industry experts and specialists from around the world, providing opportunities to explore new technologies, exchange expertise and build partnerships that support the sector’s continued development.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.

Sheikh Mansoor was briefed on the latest developments in construction technologies, advanced building materials, engineering systems and infrastructure solutions designed to improve project efficiency and sustainability.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor visited several local and international pavilions, including Trojan, the Oman Pavilion, Greek company Vitex, Al Shamsi, SKM, AHRI and Midea.

The tour also included the Italy Pavilion, Dubai Civil Defence and the Germany Pavilion, where he reviewed innovations in construction, building efficiency, sustainability, safety and security.

Sheikh Mansoor was also briefed on smart construction solutions, automation, resource and energy efficiency, and digital technologies that can improve design, construction processes and project management, while enhancing productivity and the quality of construction projects.

The Big 5 Global exhibition is one of the leading international exhibitions for the construction and urban development sectors.

This year’s edition features more than 20 international pavilions, including Austria, Egypt, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Oman, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Türkiye and the UK, providing opportunities for companies, suppliers and industry leaders to strengthen partnerships and explore new business opportunities.

The exhibition focuses on AI, sustainable construction, resource efficiency and developing the skills needed to meet the sector’s evolving requirements.

Its knowledge programme features 12 specialised streams and more than 250 speakers covering topics including AI, sustainability, HVACR, project management, concrete engineering and geotechnical engineering.

The event also hosts three leadership summits: Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, LiveableCitiesX Summit and Big 5 FutureTech Summit, focusing on the future of construction, urban development and the role of technology and sustainability in creating more resilient and efficient cities.

Seven specialised exhibitions are being held alongside Big 5 Global, covering heavy equipment, concrete, marble and stone, urban design and landscaping, HVACR, geospatial technologies and facilities management.