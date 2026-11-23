DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2027 at Dubai Police has announced that 45 teams from 22 countries have registered for the eighth edition, scheduled to take place from 23rd to 27th January, 2027, at Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai.

Registration remains open to special police units, rapid intervention teams and tactical teams from around the world.

The registered teams represent the UAE, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, Brazil, Oman, the United States, Panama, Senegal, the Dominican Republic, Kyrgyzstan, Jordan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, Colombia, Montenegro, Ecuador, Kenya, Haiti and Moldova.

The UAE SWAT Challenge is one of the leading international competitions for specialised tactical teams from police and security agencies worldwide.

The competition entered Guinness World Records in its sixth and seventh editions for the largest number of countries participating in a specialised SWAT team championship, reflecting its growing international participation and standing.

The challenge aims to strengthen the exchange of expertise among participating tactical teams, showcase the latest international practices in rapid intervention operations, and assess operational efficiency and readiness in responding to different challenges.

The competition features five events designed to test participants' tactical, physical and technical capabilities.

Teams accumulate points daily across the five challenges, with the team achieving the highest overall score crowned champion.

Members of the public can attend the competitions and support the participating teams.