DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure participated in Big 5 Global 2026 with a dedicated stand showcasing its efforts to develop infrastructure and enhance project efficiency at every stage, from planning and design to implementation and operation.

The Ministry highlighted its priorities for developing infrastructure that strengthens connectivity between regions, supports economic activity and meets community needs.

Through its stand, the Ministry presented the UAE’s approach to improving energy and resource efficiency in infrastructure projects and maintaining asset reliability.

The stand also provided an opportunity to exchange expertise with companies and specialised organisations, explore construction solutions showcased at the exhibition and assess opportunities to apply them to projects to enhance safety and shorten delivery times.

In his opening address at the Global Leaders’ Summit, held as part of Big 5 Global 2026, Sheikh Naser Al Qasemi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, called for the wider adoption of construction technologies that had been tested through pilot projects.

He emphasised the importance of measuring their impact on productivity, costs, safety and project delivery times, highlighting the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence, digital technologies, automation and advanced construction methods to improve the sector’s performance.

Sheikh Naser Al Qasemi explained that infrastructure development was central to the UAE’s vision for economic diversification and sustainable growth.

He noted that rapid urban expansion, technological advances and climate-related challenges required new approaches to project planning, implementation and management to ensure long-term efficiency and resilience.

He also highlighted the construction sector’s responsibility to improve resource efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of projects, pointing to the role of innovative materials and energy-efficient systems in achieving these objectives.

He stressed the importance of designing infrastructure capable of withstanding extreme weather events and managing supply chain disruptions to protect investments and ensure the continuity of essential services.