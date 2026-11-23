ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ideas Abu Dhabi will join the 2026 UN Water Conference as an Official Partner to The Oasis, bringing global leaders, innovators and cultural voices together for a four-day programme of discussion, discovery, and collaboration in Abu Dhabi from 7–10 December.

The partnership will see Ideas Abu Dhabi headline the first programme on The Oasis Main Stage on 8th December, featuring conversations with global figures including Water.org Group co-founders Matt Damon and Gary White.

The programme will explore how fresh thinking, cross-sector collaboration, and new partnerships can help accelerate solutions to the world’s most pressing water challenges.

The programme will open on the eve of the Conference on 7th December at the NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Center with a special performance featuring Grammy Award-winning Senegalese artist Youssou N’Dour and the UAE’s Lewah Maritime Ensemble.

Created for the occasion, the performance will celebrate the musical traditions of two cultures shaped by water and the partnership between the UAE and Senegal as Conference co-hosts.

Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, said, “The UAE has always believed in the importance of translating ambition into practical action. In a region where water has played a pivotal role in shaping our history and development, we understand the value of this critical resource and the importance of preserving it for future generations. In the UAE, we have built on the wisdom and foresight of our ancestors to become a country that invests in new technologies, attracts talent from around the world, and fosters an environment that encourages innovation and ambitious ideas can take shape. We aim to leverage this collective potential to advance international efforts in developing practical and sustainable solutions to global water challenges.

“The 2026 UN Water Conference represents an important opportunity to advance these efforts – it brings countries from around the world to address shared water-related challenges, by providing a platform for stakeholders, experts, and innovators to develop practical solutions, strengthen partnerships, and mobilise the investment needed to move from ambition to implementation. The UAE has long fostered new ideas, strengthened strategic partnerships, and helped develop and expand the use of promising solutions so they reach the communities that need them most.”

Balalaa added, “Ideas Abu Dhabi brings something distinctive to this ambition, by bringing people together from different disciplines, sectors, and backgrounds to challenge conventional thinking, exchange perspectives, and build new partnerships that would unlock further cooperation. We are pleased to welcome Ideas Abu Dhabi as an Official Partner of The Oasis. The forum will host the opening session on The Oasis Main Stage. We are confident in the forum’s ability to bring influential voices together, open up new opportunities for dialogue and innovation, and connect ideas with opportunity, which will add real value to the 2026 UN Water Conference – and help turn ideas into tangible steps with lasting impact.”

Rima Al Mokarrab, Co-Chair of Ideas Abu Dhabi, said, “We started Ideas Abu Dhabi with a simple belief: the biggest challenges of our time cannot be solved by any one government, company, or expert alone. Our goal is to catalyze action by bringing together leaders, thinkers and practitioners to make progress on global issues.

Today, half the global population faces water scarcity for at least part of the year, and in just 20 years, every region of the world will feel this strain. At the UN Water Conference, we will bring a broad view to the conversation from leaders who are shaping how water serves people, prosperity and the planet. Our goal is to establish new partnerships and solutions that accelerate progress at the Conference and beyond."

On 8th December, the flagship Ideas Abu Dhabi Forum will kickstart programming in The Oasis, the Conference’s open-to-all space, with Matt Damon and Gary White, Co-founders of the global nonprofit, the Water.org Group.

They will draw on their experience to explore what it takes to turn ideas into practical solutions and make the case for urgent, accelerated investment in safe water and sanitation, setting the stage for further action later in the day.

Gary White, CEO and Co-founder of Water.org, said, "Access to safe water is fundamental to people’s health, livelihoods and opportunities, yet far too many people still live without it. As co-founders of Water.org, Matt Damon and I have spent more than two decades demonstrating that solutions exist and that we can reach millions more people when we rethink how water and sanitation are financed. As the UN Water Conference brings global attention to water, Matt and I look forward to turning that momentum into action at Ideas Abu Dhabi."

Returning for its seventh edition, Ideas Abu Dhabi will bring its distinctive approach to convening global thinkers and decision-makers to the Conference, examining how water connects to some of the most critical issues facing our world and how new ideas, investments, partnerships, and technologies can translate into practical solutions.

Vivian Schiller, CEO of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation and a leading voice on AI for the public good, will host a conversation with former national and city leaders.

Together, they will explore how cities must adapt as population growth, ageing infrastructure, and the rise of AI place growing strain on water systems.

A further session will examine how mounting pressure on water is changing the way food is grown, prepared, and consumed, bringing together experts including Hari Menon, President of Global Growth & Opportunity at the Gates Foundation, and Greg Gershuny, Vice President and Executive Director at the Aspen Institute’s Energy & Environment Program.

Beyond the main stage, Ideas Abu Dhabi will also present a dedicated pavilion showcasing research and emerging technologies from the UAE, including advances in water innovation such as the development of locally produced reverse-osmosis membranes and low-carbon cement using desalination brine.

The pavilion will create opportunities for researchers, entrepreneurs, students, and innovators to connect with investors, policymakers, and potential partners.

Abdulla Balalaa and Rima Al Mokarrab recently previewed some of this work during a visit to the NYU Abu Dhabi Water Research Center and Mubadala ACCESS Center, meeting the students and researchers advancing these innovations.

The Ideas Abu Dhabi Pavilion will also host focused discussions and networking, connecting researchers and innovators with investors, policymakers, and potential partners to help promising solutions move from development to deployment and scale.

Since its launch in 2017, Ideas Abu Dhabi has convened more than 1,000 global leaders and thinkers to exchange ideas, challenge conventional thinking and help turn dialogue into action.

Previous participants include former US President Bill Clinton; philanthropist Bill Gates; former UK Prime Ministers David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair; philanthropist Ray Dalio; astronaut Buzz Aldrin; and Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

Hosted by Tamkeen in association with the Aspen Institute, Ideas Abu Dhabi brings together diverse perspectives across disciplines, sectors and geographies to address some of the defining challenges of our time.