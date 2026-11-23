DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport Authority has signed a cooperation agreement with Sharjah Cycling Club to support sporting activities and events, and develop joint initiatives to promote cycling and strengthen Sharjah’s position as a destination for sporting events.

The agreement was signed by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Club's Board of Directors, in the presence of Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, alongside representatives from both parties.

Spanning two years, the agreement includes the Authority’s support for races, championships, programmes and initiatives organised by the Club at local, regional and international levels.

It also provides for exploring opportunities to collaborate on sporting projects and events, and establishing mechanisms for participation and support in line with the objectives of both parties.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said that sport is a key pillar of the Authority’s commitment to the community, given its role in promoting healthy lifestyles and enhancing quality of life.

He added that the cooperation agreement with Sharjah Cycling Club builds on the Authority’s commitment to establishing strategic partnerships that support the sports sector in Sharjah and strengthen the emirate’s position as a distinguished destination for hosting sporting events and championships. This, in turn, supports the tourism sector and contributes to increased travel activity.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Cycling Club’s Board of Directors, expressed his deep appreciation for the initiative, commending the national and community-focused role played by Sharjah Airport Authority and its commitment to supporting sporting initiatives that enhance quality of life and promote a culture of sport and physical activity across the community.

He affirmed that the partnership would open new avenues for launching distinctive initiatives and programmes, helping to promote cycling, establish Sharjah as a leading regional hub for the sport, and deliver a sustainable positive impact on the community.

The agreement builds on Sharjah Airport Authority’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its partnerships with local institutions and support initiatives that serve the community and contribute to sustainable development across the emirate.