NAIROBI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by its Sharjah Export Development Center (SEDC), concluded its trade mission to Nairobi, Kenya, achieving notable business engagement and opening up new avenues for commercial cooperation.

Organised during November, the mission brought together 15 companies and manufacturers from the emirate of Sharjah, representing a diverse range of industrial, production and economic sectors.

A total of 271 bilateral business meetings were held, connecting Sharjah-based exporters with leading importers, distributors and prospective business partners in the Kenyan market.

The delegation was led by Ali Al Jari, Director of SEDC, and comprised officials from SCCI and SEDC, alongside leading chief executives and representatives of industrial and commercial enterprises in Sharjah.

The mission forms part of SCCI’s strategy to expand the reach of national products and marks the culmination of a decade of institutional planning in East Africa.

The Chamber’s delegation highlighted Sharjah’s distinctive investment and competitive advantages as a leading industrial and logistics hub, supported by its advanced infrastructure and specialised free zones and industrial areas.

The delegation also invited members of the Kenyan business community and trade partners to visit the emirate and explore the range of advantages and facilities available for setting up businesses and re-exporting goods to regional and international markets.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said that the mission builds on the gains achieved through SCCI’s previous trade mission and marks the culmination of a decade of forward-looking institutional planning targeting East African markets.

“This strategic approach aims to empower the local private sector, broaden the geographical footprint of national non-oil exports, and unlock promising market access opportunities for Emirati industries and services across East and Central Africa,” he added.

For his part, Ali Al Jari emphasised that the mission’s success underscores the established reputation and growing market confidence in Sharjah’s products and manufacturers in African markets, alongside their strong competitive edge.

He noted that SEDC’s annual action plan is designed to align with the UAE’s strategy to expand non-oil foreign trade and increase its contribution to the national gross domestic product.

Discussions and meetings during the mission focused on expanding trade exchange and addressing demand in the Kenyan market across established and high-potential sectors in which the Sharjah Chamber has developed extensive experience.

Key sectors included food industries, building and construction materials, iron and steel, healthcare, logistics, and information and communications technology.

The delegation also explored opportunities for cooperation and mutual investment in new economy sectors that rank among the development priorities of both sides, including clean energy, green infrastructure projects, fintech solutions, digital services and sustainable food security.

The mission’s engagements also focused on identifying export prospects, streamlining supply chains and exploring opportunities to secure strategic trade deals and contracts that would strengthen the market presence of Sharjah-made products in the Kenyan market and neighbouring regional markets.

A key objective was to enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs, which account for around two-thirds of the businesses participating in SCCI’s overseas trade mission programmes, to identify emerging opportunities and establish investments in high-potential production and manufacturing sectors.

The mission also sought to open up access to new economy sectors driven by knowledge, digital transformation and sustainability.