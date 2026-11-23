ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA), affirmed that Emirati youth play a fundamental role in safeguarding national achievements, strengthening the UAE's global presence and preserving its civilisational image.

He stressed that the leadership's confidence in their capabilities places a national responsibility on young people to represent the UAE's identity and values, reflecting its authenticity, openness and tolerance through their words, positions and conduct.

Their digital presence, he said, should serve as an extension of the UAE's civilisational image, while their participation in shaping public awareness contributes to enhancing the country's international standing.

Speaking during a dialogue session hosted by the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) on Emirati youth and shaping awareness, attended by Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Al Hamed said, "Young people are among the most important sources of national strength. Their responsibility extends beyond maintaining a digital presence to consciously contributing to shaping the UAE's image before the world and expressing its identity, values and positions in a manner befitting its standing."

He added that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had expressed confidence in Emirati youth's ability to represent their country in the best possible way, describing every young person as an ambassador of the nation who bears responsibility for strengthening its positive reputation worldwide.

Al Hamed noted that this confidence calls for a digital presence reflecting the ethics and values of Emirati society, combining pride in national identity with informed openness to global cultures.

He said Emiratis' presence on social media should embody the principles and values outlined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reflecting the authentic Emirati character through tolerance, humility, generosity and respect for others, while maintaining national identity and an informed openness to the world.

Al Hamed stressed that pride in national identity does not conflict with openness, and that expressing opinions gains value when accompanied by responsibility and respect for the law and the rights of others.

He noted that responsible speech does not require insults, differences of opinion do not justify personal attacks, and knowledge and reason remain essential to forming positions and engaging thoughtfully with various issues.

He said the tensions witnessed across the region had demonstrated the awareness and responsibility of UAE society, both citizens and residents, through their solidarity, cooperation and adherence to official instructions during regional geopolitical challenges, supporting national efforts to safeguard everyone's security.

Al Hamed affirmed that professional media organisations bear responsibility for verifying information, correcting errors, distinguishing news from opinion and providing comprehensive context that enables audiences to form independent judgements.

He urged young people to verify the source of information before sharing it, question the evidence supporting it and determine whether it has been corroborated by independent sources.

The NMA Chairman explained that artificial intelligence (AI), despite offering extensive opportunities for learning, creativity and production, presents growing challenges in distinguishing authentic content from synthetic material.

He warned that using AI to generate images or videos depicting national symbols or public figures without prior official approval constitutes a violation of media content standards, undermines respect for state institutions and national identity, and exposes those responsible to legal accountability under applicable UAE legislation.

Al Hamed emphasised that investing in people remains central to the UAE's development, and that preparing young people for the future requires strengthening their knowledge, skills and ability to respond to change.

He noted that genuine influence extends beyond producing content to asking the right questions, discussing ideas through reasoned arguments and contributing to solutions for issues affecting society.

He stressed the importance of developing a generation capable of moving from consuming knowledge to producing and advancing it.

Al Hamed said the National Media Authority recognises the importance of cooperation with academic institutions, enabling students to connect theoretical knowledge with practical experience and gain a deeper understanding of the media sector's needs and challenges.

He explained that potential areas of cooperation include field training, joint media projects and meetings with experts, alongside research collaboration in AI, digital media and information verification, as well as identifying promising student initiatives and developing them into practical projects.

He affirmed that the nation places its confidence in the minds, capabilities and initiatives of its young people, encouraging students to believe in their abilities, remain committed to their national identity, engage with the world through knowledge and respect, and transform their ideas into initiatives and ambitions into tangible achievements that serve society.

Al Hamed stressed that every word published by a young person should reflect their values and the image they project to others, while contributing to shaping the UAE's image as a nation whose people take pride in belonging to it.

For his part, Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of UAEU, said, "We are honoured to host Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed at the United Arab Emirates University and appreciate the important insights he shared during this dialogue on the role of youth in shaping awareness, the responsibility of words and the media's influence in leading the future."

He added that the session provided a valuable opportunity for university students to understand the challenges facing the media sector, particularly amid rapid developments in AI and digital platforms.

Nusseibeh continued, "This meeting reflects UAEU's commitment to empowering Emirati youth and strengthening their role in shaping awareness and leading the future. Words carry responsibility, and the media is an influential tool for conveying the UAE's image, values and achievements to the world."

He emphasised the importance of young people demonstrating credibility and critical awareness, verifying information before publishing or sharing it, and using AI responsibly.

He said these principles reinforce the university's role in preparing qualified national talent capable of producing professional content that reflects Emirati identity and strengthens the UAE's global presence and civilisational message.