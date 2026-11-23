ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed Al Jallaf Al Zaabi at Majlis Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, for the marriage of his son, Mohamed, to the daughter of Moath Mohamed Al Jallaf Al Zaabi.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and prosperous married life.

The reception was attended by officials, relatives of the bride and groom, guests and well-wishers.