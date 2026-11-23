DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will open the fourth ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Tuesday (24th November).

The opening ceremony will be attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, senior civil and military officials, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The session is being held pursuant to Federal Decree No. (148) of 2026, issued by His Highness the President, convening the fourth ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the FNC, implemented by the Speaker of the Council. The decree will be published in the Official Gazette.

Following the official opening protocol, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will deliver an address to formally open the fourth ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter.

The Federal National Council will then hold its first (procedural) and second sittings, chaired by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council.

The procedural sitting will begin with new Council member Abdulsalam Abdullah Mohammed Al Shehhi taking the constitutional oath, followed by the election of the Council’s two observers in accordance with Article 40 of the FNC’s Rules of Procedure.

The Council will also review two federal decrees: Federal Decree No. 103 of 2026, formally closing the third ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter, and Federal Decree No. 138 of 2026, appointing a replacement Council member.

The FNC will also review nine letters from His Excellency Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Federal National Council Affairs, including two on the Cabinet’s approval of recommendations concerning teachers’ wellbeing and educational outcomes, and national security in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sectors.

The agenda also includes seven policy topics approved for discussion by the Cabinet, covering sport, housing for Emiratis, children’s online safety, agriculture, livestock and fisheries, data security and digital sovereignty, Emiratisation in the private sector, and efforts to reduce obesity and promote healthier lifestyles. The Speaker has referred these topics to the relevant committees.

During its second sitting, the FNC will discuss a draft federal law on the UAE’s general budget and the budgets of independent federal entities for 2027, following its referral by the Speaker to the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee.