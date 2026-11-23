DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the 47th edition of the Big 5 Global exhibition, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre until 26th November.

The exhibition brings together more than 1,800 exhibitors from over 60 countries, features more than 55,000 products and is expected to attract more than 65,000 industry professionals.

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visited several pavilions and reviewed the latest developments in construction technologies, advanced building materials, engineering systems and infrastructure solutions.

He was also briefed on innovations in smart construction, automation, digital technologies and energy-efficient systems designed to improve project delivery and resource management.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and a number of officials.

The exhibition features more than 20 international pavilions, including Austria, Egypt, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Oman, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Türkiye and the UK, providing opportunities for companies, suppliers and industry leaders to explore partnerships and new business opportunities.

This year’s edition focuses on AI, sustainable construction, resource efficiency and the skills needed to meet the sector’s evolving requirements. Its knowledge programme features 12 specialised streams and more than 250 speakers covering topics including AI, sustainability, HVACR, project management, concrete engineering and geotechnical engineering.

The event also hosts three leadership summits: Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, LiveableCitiesX Summit and Big 5 FutureTech Summit, focusing on the future of construction, urban development and the role of technology in creating more resilient and sustainable cities.

Seven specialised exhibitions are being held alongside Big 5 Global, covering heavy equipment, concrete, marble and stone, urban design and landscaping, HVACR, geospatial technologies and facilities management.

Together, the events provide a platform for industry professionals to explore new technologies, exchange knowledge and strengthen collaboration across the construction and infrastructure sectors.