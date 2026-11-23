ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Orchestra staged its "Sing for the Nation" concert at Al Jahili Fort in Al Ain, in cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), featuring a special performance by Emirati singer Ahlam Al Shamsi as part of a four-concert nationwide tour celebrating the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad.

The concert, held on 20th November at one of Al Ain's most prominent historical landmarks, attracted around 1,500 attendees, including senior officials and dignitaries, making it the largest event ever hosted at Al Jahili Fort. Tickets for the concert sold out.

The event brought together Emiratis and residents in a celebration of national pride, with audiences joining the UAE National Orchestra and Choir in performing some of the country's most beloved patriotic songs.

The programme featured works spanning from the 1970s to the present, including "Ana Jundi", "Sawfa Nahmi Al Ittihad" and "Allah Ya Dar Zayed".

It also included "Rijal Wallah Rijal", an orchestral tribute based on a poem by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, honouring those who dedicate themselves to protecting the nation.

A highlight of the evening was the participation of Emirati singer Ahlam, who joined the Orchestra and Choir to perform "Zanaha Zayed", three decades after first performing the song in 1996.

Her performance received an enthusiastic response from the audience, who rose to their feet, applauded and sang along.

Ahlam is among the most prominent voices in Khaleeji and Arabic music, with a career spanning more than three decades and performances at international venues including the Olympia in Paris and the London Palladium.

The concert also featured more than 25 students participating in the Nabati Poetry initiative, implemented by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

The initiative introduces younger generations to Nabati poetry as an important element of Emirati cultural heritage, strengthening their connection to national identity and traditional values.

Their participation highlighted the importance of passing cultural heritage and the values of national belonging and loyalty from one generation to another, particularly during the UAE's Year of Family.

The collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi brought live orchestral music to the historic fort, reflecting the Department's commitment to activating cultural and heritage sites as destinations where communities can engage with the arts and enjoy diverse cultural experiences.

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said this year's "Sing for the Nation" concert held particular significance because of its setting at Al Jahili Fort, a landmark of historical and cultural importance.

She expressed her delight at Ahlam's participation and her return to performing "Zanaha Zayed" after three decades, noting that the singer's voice has become part of the musical memory of generations of Emiratis.

Sheikha Alia also highlighted the students' participation, which brought together the UAE's musical and cultural heritage with younger generations.

She affirmed the Orchestra's pride in continuing the celebrations through its four-concert nationwide tour, providing more families with opportunities to share in the spirit of national pride and belonging.

For her part, Ahlam said singing for the UAE has always been a source of pride, describing her performance of "Zanaha Zayed" with the National Orchestra and Choir as a particularly memorable occasion.

She noted that the song celebrates the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and expresses love and loyalty to the nation.

Ahlam also expressed her happiness at the audience's enthusiastic participation and her pride in contributing to the national celebrations ahead of the 55th Eid Al Etihad.

The "Sing for the Nation" tour will continue at Fujairah Cultural Centre on 28th November and Ras Al Khaimah Cultural Centre on 1st December, as part of the nationwide celebrations marking Eid Al Etihad.