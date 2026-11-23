ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, accompanied by Hajer Ahmed Althehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, attended the UAE Football Legends vs 100 Kids event at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The event, which brought together children and former UAE football stars in a family-friendly sporting experience, formed part of the closing activities of the first nationwide edition of Early Childhood Week.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), the Week ran from 16th to 22nd November under the theme "Every Moment Matters".

Organised by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with ECA as part of the Year of Family 2026 programmes, the initiative brought together more than 140 partners and featured over 400 events and activities across the seven emirates.

It targeted children from birth to eight years of age, alongside their families and caregivers.

During her visit, the Minister of Family reviewed a three-day programme of free sporting, fitness and recreational activities at Zayed Sports City, including family football sessions, yoga classes for children and their parents, and a family bowling tournament.

The activities enabled families to select experiences suited to their children's ages and interests, while encouraging parents and caregivers to participate in shared play and physical activity.

The closing day also featured the UAE National Team Player Experience, organised in partnership with the UAE Football Association at its headquarters in Al Khawaneej, Dubai.

The event was attended by Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Empowerment of People of Determination and Senior Citizens at the Ministry of Family.

Tahlak reviewed the interactive programme, which enabled children to experience the preparations and activities of UAE national football team players.

Participants received accreditation cards before touring the stadium, changing rooms and press conference hall.

The children