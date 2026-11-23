ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- House of Artisans, an initiative of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), unveiled Interwoven Formations at Cairo Design Week 2026.

The exhibition features a collection of bespoke contemporary design pieces commissioned by House of Artisans and designed by Studio One Third.

Running until 28th November 2026 at Ghurnata, Heliopolis, in Cairo, Egypt, the exhibition explores the relationship between Emirati craftsmanship, material innovation and cultural identity.

At the heart of the exhibition is a bespoke chair and stool collection inspired by the Al Samer flower and created using Khoos Marquetry, an innovative material developed from locally sourced palm fronds.

Alongside Khoos Marquetry, the contemporary furniture pieces bring together palm fronds (Khoos), walnut wood, camel leather and brass metal.

Drawing on the cultural significance of Khoos weaving, Interwoven Formations demonstrates how traditional Emirati craftsmanship can evolve through contemporary design and material innovation, creating new forms of cultural expression while preserving heritage and identity.

Underpinned by research and cultural content from DCT Abu Dhabi, the exhibition invites designers, architects, creatives, collectors, cultural institutions and visitors to discover how Emirati traditional crafts can be applied to contemporary furniture, materials and design innovation. Visitors can explore the collection throughout Cairo Design Week.

Through its participation in Cairo Design Week 2026, DCT Abu Dhabi continues its mission to protect, preserve and promote the emirate’s cultural heritage, positioning Emirati crafts as a source of contemporary design innovation and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a centre for culture, creativity and design.