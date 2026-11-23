DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Italian exports of marble, natural stone and building materials to the UAE increased by nearly 24 percent in each category during the first seven months of 2026, coinciding with the opening of the official Italian Pavilion at the 47th edition of Big 5 Global.

Organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the pavilion is participating in the exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre, which runs until 26th November, bringing together approximately 120 Italian exhibitors representing the natural stone, building materials and heavy construction equipment sectors.

The participating companies are distributed across two pavilions. Marble & Stone World features 62 exhibitors specialising in natural stone, while the Italian Pavilion hosts 58 companies, including 46 working in building materials and 12 in heavy construction equipment.

The participation reflects the diversity of Italy's construction industry and its efforts to strengthen economic and commercial ties with the UAE.

The export growth comes amid continued UAE investment in urban development, infrastructure, real estate and major construction projects, supporting demand for Italian products and specialised solutions.

Between January and July 2026, Italian exports of marble and natural stone to the UAE rose by 23.7 percent year-on-year to €52.7 million.

Italy maintained its position as the UAE's second-largest supplier in this category after China, with its share of exports among the countries covered by the analysis increasing to 18.05 percent.

Italian marble and natural stone continue to feature in high-end architectural, commercial and residential projects, supported by their quality, technical characteristics and versatility.

Meanwhile, Italian building materials exports to the UAE increased by 23.9 percent to €72.6 million during the same period.

This performance lifted Italy from seventh to fourth place among the countries covered by the analysis, with a market share of 5.40 percent. Among European suppliers, only Germany ranked ahead of Italy in this category.

Across all construction-related products, Italian exports to the UAE reached €147.7 million between January and July 2026, representing an increase of 2.2 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.

Italy advanced to fourth place in this category, with its share rising to 5.55 percent from 4.14 percent a year earlier.

In 2025, Italian exports of construction-related products grew by 14 percent to €262.5 million, placing Italy fifth among the countries included in the analysis.

The Italian participation at Big 5 Global reflects the industry's capabilities across different stages of the construction value chain.

Alongside manufacturers of marble, natural stone and building materials, participating companies specialise in stone-cutting and processing technologies, construction machinery, lifting and earthmoving equipment, and engineering solutions.

The UAE represents a strategic market and regional gateway for Italian companies, providing opportunities to expand their presence in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, establish long-term partnerships and engage directly with developers, contractors, consultants and decision-makers.

Flavio Marabelli, Honorary President of Confindustria Marmomacchine, said the UAE has become one of the leading destinations for Italian natural stone, supported by its position as a gateway to regional markets and sustained demand for high-quality materials.

He noted that Big 5 Global 2026 provides an opportunity to strengthen this presence, with more than 60 producers and processors of marble, granite and natural stone showcasing Italy's integrated production capabilities, from raw stone blocks to finished products.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, expressed his satisfaction with the strong Italian participation at the exhibition.

In remarks to WAM on the sidelines of the event, he said the participation reflects the depth of the strategic economic partnership between Italy and the UAE, built on longstanding relations, mutual trust and a shared commitment to sustainable economic growth.

He added that the partnership continues to create opportunities for cooperation and business development, while Italian companies contribute specialised industrial expertise, advanced technologies and innovative solutions.

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of the Italian Trade Agency in Dubai, said the UAE remains a strategic market for Italian companies in the construction and building materials sectors, supported by its development projects and investment opportunities.

He highlighted the growth in marble and natural stone exports to €52.7 million and building materials exports to €72.6 million during the first seven months of 2026.

Soldani noted that Italy's advancement from seventh to fourth place among building materials suppliers reflects the competitiveness of Italian industry and growing demand for its specialised products and solutions.

He added that the participation of Italian companies at Big 5 Global aims to strengthen engagement with leading regional developers, contractors, engineering companies and decision-makers, creating opportunities for new commercial partnerships and cooperation.

The Italian Pavilion also showcases the industry's integrated capabilities, ranging from high-quality products and advanced technologies to engineering expertise and innovative solutions designed to meet the region's evolving construction and infrastructure requirements.

As the UAE continues to advance standards in architecture, construction and urban planning, Italian companies are seeking to expand their contribution through manufacturing expertise, design capabilities and specialised engineering solutions, while strengthening long-term commercial relationships across the UAE and regional construction markets.