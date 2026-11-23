ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Ahmad Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the close ties between the UAE and Syria and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, in support of mutual interests and the growth and prosperity of their peoples.

The two leaders also discussed a number of issues of shared interest, including developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address them.

His Highness and His Excellency Al-Sharaa reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening UAE-Syria relations in support of both countries’ development priorities and aspirations for growth and prosperity.