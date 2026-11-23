ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority, has attended Innovation to Impact at the Khalifa University of Science and Technology campus in Abu Dhabi.

The event brings together leading researchers, innovators, students and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities for collaboration and for turning research findings into practical applications that benefit the community.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed reviewed research projects and innovations in energy, genomics, robotics, advanced manufacturing, sensing technologies, intelligent systems and space science.

He also met participating researchers, innovators and students, who shared their ideas and ambitions and explained the challenges they aim to address through their research and innovations.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended Khalifa University of Science and Technology for fostering an academic and research environment that encourages creativity and innovation.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed praised the university’s role in nurturing talent and giving young people opportunities to develop their skills and turn their ideas and ambitions into projects that make a tangible difference in the community.

He highlighted the importance of creating more opportunities for students, researchers, academic institutions and the private sector to work together, enabling young people to gain knowledge and experience and apply their scientific and creative skills to develop solutions that meet the community’s needs and support its aspirations for the future.

Projects on display include research to develop a reference genome that reflects the genetic characteristics of the Emirati population and supports applications in personalised medicine.

Other projects use artificial intelligence to accelerate the diagnosis of rare diseases, enhance the capabilities of autonomous systems and analyse satellite data to support monitoring and decision-making.

Innovation to Impact brings together researchers, students, academic institutions, government entities, private sector organisations and startups to build connections, exchange expertise and explore opportunities to develop joint research and industrial projects, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s research and innovation ecosystem.