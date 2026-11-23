RAS AL KHAIMAH, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City a US business delegation comprising representatives of leading American companies operating in infrastructure, energy, technology and investment.

The meeting was attended by Robert Raines, US Consul-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Danny Sebright, President of the US-UAE Business Council.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the visiting delegation, praising the growing friendship and economic cooperation with the United States and the progress achieved across various fields in support of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen economic and investment partnerships and explored opportunities for cooperation in infrastructure development, energy, water, digital transformation and advanced technology.

They also reviewed Ras Al Khaimah's key strategic projects, the strengths of its investment environment and the promising opportunities available to American companies.

H.H. Sheikh Saud reaffirmed Ras Al Khaimah's commitment to expanding its partnerships with the American business community and leveraging global expertise and innovative solutions to support its development, enhance its economic competitiveness and consolidate its position as an attractive destination for international investment, contributing to sustainable growth and prosperity.

For their part, Raines, Sebright and members of the US delegation expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud for the warm reception and generous hospitality.

They praised Ras Al Khaimah's economic development, competitive investment environment and promising opportunities for establishing productive partnerships that serve mutual interests.

The meeting follows a visit by a Ras Al Khaimah delegation to the United States last October, covering four states, aimed at strengthening economic and trade relations and exploring new opportunities for investment and cooperation with American companies and institutions across several vital sectors.