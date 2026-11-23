BAKU, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Presight and Azerbaijan's state-owned technology company AzInTelecom LLC have signed a Memorandum of Collaboration to support the international promotion and commercial development of SİMA, AzInTelecom's digital identity platform.

AzInTelecom specialises in cloud services, data centres, cybersecurity, digital identity and IT infrastructure, while Presight develops applied artificial intelligence solutions for intelligent systems.

Under the memorandum, the two companies will identify and develop opportunities to introduce SİMA into international markets, leveraging Presight's global presence, business development network and experience in implementing large-scale digital transformation projects for governments and institutions.

The collaboration aims to extend Azerbaijan's established digital identity capabilities into new markets, supporting governments and institutions in developing trusted digital infrastructure that facilitates access to public and enterprise services.

Developed by AzInTelecom in 2022, SİMA is a next-generation digital signature solution that enables users to obtain digital signatures remotely through a mobile application without visiting a physical service centre.

The application has recorded more than seven million downloads in Azerbaijan, reflecting its widespread adoption.

Elkhan Azizov, Director-General of AzInTelecom, said the company developed SİMA to provide a secure, accessible and scalable digital identity experience.

He noted that the platform's adoption in Azerbaijan demonstrates the potential of locally developed technologies to address practical digital infrastructure requirements.

Azizov added that cooperation with Presight provides an opportunity to explore how SİMA can support governments and institutions in international markets and contribute to developing trusted digital services.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said the collaboration combines AzInTelecom's established digital identity technology with Presight's international deployment capabilities, bringing together complementary strengths in a critical component of modern digital infrastructure.

He emphasised that trusted identity systems must operate securely, reliably and at scale within environments used daily by individuals, institutions and businesses.

Pramotedham added that the two companies share an ambition to move beyond standalone technologies and establish practical pathways for deployment.

He explained that combining SİMA's digital identity capabilities with Presight's experience in developing and deploying intelligent systems at national and enterprise levels would help institutions strengthen the infrastructure supporting secure digital participation.

The collaboration aligns with Presight's strategy of integrating intelligent technologies into institutions and infrastructure that support communities and long-term national development.

Its approach emphasises data sovereignty, accountability, human oversight and operational resilience within systems designed for complex and regulated environments.

By combining AzInTelecom's digital identity solutions with Presight's international market access and deployment expertise, the partnership seeks to create new commercial opportunities for SİMA while supporting the development of secure, scalable and trusted digital infrastructure in international markets.